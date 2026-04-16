Harivansh Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Post, NDA Extends Support

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harivansh nominated for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman re-election.

NDA seeks consensus, reaches out to Opposition parties.

Opposition boycotts election citing

Harivansh likely to return amid crucial legislative session.

Nominated Rajya Sabha MP Harivansh has formally filed his nomination for re-election as Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, setting the stage for a contest marked by political friction and Opposition resistance.

The move comes with strong backing from the ruling NDA, which is keen to see Harivansh return to the post following the completion of his previous term. His candidature signals continuity in the Upper House leadership at a time when Parliament is engaged in critical legislative business.

NDA Pushes For Consensus, Reaches Out To Parties

Union Minister and BJP president J. P. Nadda, who also serves as Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, has been actively engaging with leaders across party lines to build consensus around Harivansh’s re-election.

According to sources, Nadda has reached out to multiple Opposition floor leaders in an effort to secure broader support and avoid a contentious vote. The outreach reflects the government’s preference for a smooth election process, even as numbers appear to be in its favour.

Opposition Flags ‘Double Standards’, Announces Boycott

Despite the outreach, several Opposition parties—including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, and Left—have raised strong objections to the timing of the election. Their criticism centres on the government’s decision to prioritise the Deputy Chairman’s post in the Rajya Sabha while leaving the Deputy Speaker’s position in the Lok Sabha vacant since 2019.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh made the party’s stance clear, announcing on April 16, 2026, that the Opposition would boycott the election. The decision, he said, is intended as a protest against what they describe as the Modi government’s failure to uphold parliamentary conventions.

The boycott is expected to reduce the likelihood of a closely contested election, potentially smoothing Harivansh’s path back to office.

Harivansh Likely To Return Amid Crucial Session

Harivansh, 69, began his third term in the Rajya Sabha on April 10, 2026. With the NDA holding a numerical edge and parts of the Opposition stepping back, his re-election appears increasingly likely.

The election is unfolding during a special session of Parliament from April 16 to 18, where the government is pushing a slate of key legislative proposals. These include the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is expected to introduce the Constitution Amendment and Delimitation Bills, while Home Minister Amit Shah will table the Union Territories amendment.

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