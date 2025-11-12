Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025'Murder Of Democracy, Live...': Rahul Gandhi Claims Same Person Casting Vote In Multiple Polls

'Murder Of Democracy, Live...': Rahul Gandhi Claims Same Person Casting Vote In Multiple Polls

He claims evidence is being erased to cover up the theft. This accusation comes as exit polls predict an NDA victory in the Bihar Assembly polls.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 11:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP and Election Commission are colluding to carry out "vote chori" and "murder of democracy" is playing out live.

In a post on X, Gandhi shared a post of the Congress claiming that a person voted in the Haryana, Delhi and Bihar polls.

"Millions of BJP members openly roam around different states casting votes.

"And to cover up this theft, all evidence is being erased," Gandhi alleged in his post.

"The BJP and EC are together openly stealing votes - the murder of democracy is happening live," he also said.

Rahul Gandhi has been alleging "vote chori" by the BJP in collusion with the EC.

The polling in the two-phase Bihar Assembly polls concluded on November 11, with the result due on November 14.

The exit polls have largely predicted an NDA victory, easily cornering over 122 seats (majority mark) in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly.

Axis My India predicted that the NDA may win between 121-141 seats, and the Mahagathbandhan 98-118 seats.

Today's Chanakya forecast that while the BJP and its allies would get 160 seats (with a plus-minus margin of error of 12 seats), the RJD and its allies would bag 77 seats (with a plus-minus margin of error of 12 seats).

Similarly, Matrize Exit Poll forecast the NDA could get between 147-167 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 70-90, and the Jan Suraaj between 0-2 seats. Dainik Bhaskar, too, has predicted NDA's victory with a similar count — 145-160 seats for the BJP and its allies and 73-91 for the Mahagathbandhan. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 11:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bihar Election 2025 Elections 2025
