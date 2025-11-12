'Violence, Anger And Hatred Must Decline’: Rahul Gandhi Shares His Vision For India In 2047

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacting with a group of Gen-Z students has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Gandhi discusses issues such as education, healthcare, honesty, and public welfare in politics, while also articulating his vision for India’s centenary year of independence in 2047.

‘An India With Less Violence and Hatred’

Speaking about his aspirations for the nation’s future, Rahul Gandhi said, “When I speak to young India, I see hope, not division. My vision for India is very simple. An India where every young person feels safe and free to shape their own career. An India that cares… creates and belongs to all of us. An India where there is less violence, anger and hatred among people.”

‘Call Me Bro, Not Sir’: Gandhi’s Playful Moment

During the interaction, Gandhi struck a light-hearted note with the students, saying, “Don’t call me Sir, call me Bro.” He also emphasised that politics should not revolve around vote banks but should be dedicated to public welfare.

Referring to the ongoing Bihar elections, the Congress MP remarked that the outcome would reflect the country’s direction, adding that the conditions of schools and hospitals in the state depict the true picture of India.

‘The Energy of Gen-Z Gives Me Hope’

Sharing the video on social media, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “The energy of India’s Gen-Z gives me hope. This generation believes in truth and non-violence. They have compassion and courage, which will lead India towards a brighter, better future. I am excited to see them enter politics.”