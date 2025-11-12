Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  ABPLIVE पत्रकारों का Exit Poll)
HomeElection 2025'Violence, Anger And Hatred Must Decline’: Rahul Gandhi Shares His Vision For India In 2047

'Violence, Anger And Hatred Must Decline’: Rahul Gandhi Shares His Vision For India In 2047

During the interaction, Gandhi struck a light-hearted note with the students, saying, “Don’t call me Sir, call me Bro.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacting with a group of Gen-Z students has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Gandhi discusses issues such as education, healthcare, honesty, and public welfare in politics, while also articulating his vision for India’s centenary year of independence in 2047.

‘An India With Less Violence and Hatred’

Speaking about his aspirations for the nation’s future, Rahul Gandhi said, “When I speak to young India, I see hope, not division. My vision for India is very simple. An India where every young person feels safe and free to shape their own career. An India that cares… creates and belongs to all of us. An India where there is less violence, anger and hatred among people.”

‘Call Me Bro, Not Sir’: Gandhi’s Playful Moment

During the interaction, Gandhi struck a light-hearted note with the students, saying, “Don’t call me Sir, call me Bro.” He also emphasised that politics should not revolve around vote banks but should be dedicated to public welfare.

Referring to the ongoing Bihar elections, the Congress MP remarked that the outcome would reflect the country’s direction, adding that the conditions of schools and hospitals in the state depict the true picture of India.

‘The Energy of Gen-Z Gives Me Hope’

Sharing the video on social media, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “The energy of India’s Gen-Z gives me hope. This generation believes in truth and non-violence. They have compassion and courage, which will lead India towards a brighter, better future. I am excited to see them enter politics.”

Also read
Published at : 12 Nov 2025 05:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi India At 2047 Vision For India At 2047
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Air India Express Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Emergency Landing In Varanasi
Air India Express Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Emergency Landing In Varanasi
Cities
Massive Search Operation For 'Red Car' After Delhi Blast; UP, Haryana On Alert
Massive Search Operation For 'Red Car' After Delhi Blast; UP, Haryana On Alert
India
PM Modi Meets Delhi Blast Victims After Returning From Bhutan, To Attend Key Meet
PM Modi Meets Delhi Blast Victims After Returning From Bhutan, To Attend Key Meet
Cities
'No Connection With Them': Al-Falah University On Doctors Accused In Delhi Blast Case
'No Connection With Them': Al-Falah University On Doctors Accused In Delhi Blast Case
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi car blast: FSL begins testing 42 samples, ammonium nitrate suspected in explosives
Breaking: WhatsApp Groups Linked to Muzammil Under NIA Scanner; Phones Seized from Dr. Parvez
Delhi blast: J&K Police’s viral post hints at Dr. Umar’s fear before executing attack
Haryana DGP Vows Strict Action in Red Fort Blast Case, Questions Rise Over Police Lapses
Key Questions Raised Over Jammu and Kashmir Police in Handling of Red Fort Blast Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget