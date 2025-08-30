WATCH: Rahul Gandhi's 'Sweet' Response To BJP Workers Protesting Over PM 'Abuse' Row In Bihar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday faced protests during his Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Darbhanga, where workers from the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) waved black flags and confronted him over alleged remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother.

According to a video shared by ANI, the protesters attempted to climb onto the Leader of Opposition’s vehicle. In a surprising turn, Gandhi was seen gesturing for them to approach before offering them candies, a gesture that drew sharp reactions on social media.

Later in the day, Gandhi addressed another rally in Bihar’s Arrah, where he sharpened his attack on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He accused the ruling party and the Election Commission of India of engaging in what he called “vote chori” (vote theft) through the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the state assembly elections.

#WATCH | Arrah, Bihar: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi offered candies to BJYM workers who showed him black flags and confronted him over the alleged derogatory remarks made against the Prime Minister and his late mother at a Mahagathbandhan event in Darbhanga. pic.twitter.com/dkFXz8WJeB — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2025

“The revision exercise is not just an attack on the Constitution but also on the very foundation of our democracy,” Gandhi alleged, according to PTI. He warned that the Voter Adhikar Yatra would soon grow into a nationwide movement against the “stealing of votes.”

Gandhi further claimed that the NDA government had “stolen” votes in Maharashtra and other states, vowing that the Congress would not allow even a single vote to be “snatched” in Bihar.

“Voting is the right of Dalits, minorities and women, but the Narendra Modi government steals votes to win elections,” he told the crowd in Arrah.