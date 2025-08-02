Rahul Gandhi Alleges Massive Election Fraud, Claims EC Has ‘Disappeared’: 'We Have Proof'

In a fiery address at the Annual Legal Conclave 2025, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, leveled explosive allegations of large-scale election malpractice and accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of being complicit or absent in upholding democratic processes.

'We Have Proof': Rahul Gandhi On Alleged Malpractices

Speaking before a gathering of legal luminaries, Gandhi said he had long suspected irregularities in India’s electoral system dating back to the 2014 general elections. "I had a suspicion in the Gujarat Assembly elections already. This ability to win sweeping victories. Congress Party doesn't get a single seat in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, this was surprising to me... Whenever we spoke, people said, where's the proof?" he said, as per ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: At the Annual Legal Conclave- 2025, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "I've been speaking recently about the election system. I always had a suspicion that there was something wrong, right from 2014... I had a suspicion in the Gujarat Assembly… pic.twitter.com/c9pDIvk8eS — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025





Citing Maharashtra as a turning point, Gandhi alleged that nearly 1 crore new voters were added to the electoral rolls in the state between the two elections, Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, with a disproportionately large share of those votes going to the BJP.

“Now I say with absolutely no doubt that we have proof,” Gandhi declared.

He further alleged that the Election Commission as a constitutional institution “no longer exists.” “It has disappeared,” he claimed. "We have such proof that will show the whole country that the institution of the Election Commission does not exist. It has disappeared. It has taken us 6 months of non-stop work to find this proof...You will see with zero doubt how a Lok Sabha election is stolen. 6.5 lakh voters vote and 1.5 lakh of those voters are fake," he said.

The BJP has yet to officially respond to the allegations.