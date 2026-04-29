Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Assembly Elections 2026

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeElectionPuducherry Exit Polls Predict BJP+ Surge, NDA Seen Heading For Victory

Puducherry Exit Polls Predict BJP+ Surge, NDA Seen Heading For Victory

According to Praja Poll, the BJP-led alliance is projected to win between 19 and 25 seats in the Puducherry Assembly.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 07:51 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Exit polls predict NDA strong performance in Puducherry election.
  • Praja Poll forecasts BJP+ alliance winning 19-25 seats.
  • Axis My India projects BJP+ alliance securing 16-20 seats.

After a closely watched Assembly election in Puducherry marked by an intense contest between the BJP-led alliance and the Congress-led opposition, early exit poll projections suggest the NDA may be headed for a strong performance in the Union Territory, with both major pollsters placing the BJP+ ahead of its rivals.

Praja Poll Projects Comfortable BJP+ Lead

According to Praja Poll, the BJP-led alliance is projected to win between 19 and 25 seats in the Puducherry Assembly.

The Congress-led alliance is forecast to secure between 6 and 8 seats.

Others are not expected to win any seats, according to the projection.

Axis My India Also Gives BJP+ Edge

Axis My India similarly places the BJP+ in the lead, projecting the alliance to win between 16 and 20 seats.

The Congress-led alliance is again forecast to secure between 6 and 8 seats.

Others are projected to win between 3 and 7 seats.

Both Polls Point To BJP+ Advantage

With both exit polls projecting the BJP-led alliance ahead of the Congress+, the early trends indicate that the NDA holds the advantage in the race for power in Puducherry.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

What do the exit polls suggest for the Puducherry Assembly election?

Early exit poll projections suggest the NDA may be headed for a strong performance in Puducherry, with both major pollsters placing the BJP+ ahead of its rivals.

What is Praja Poll's projection for the Puducherry Assembly election?

Praja Poll projects the BJP-led alliance to win between 19 and 25 seats, while the Congress-led alliance is forecast to secure between 6 and 8 seats.

What is Axis My India's projection for the Puducherry Assembly election?

Axis My India projects the BJP+ alliance to win between 16 and 20 seats, and the Congress-led alliance is forecast to secure between 6 and 8 seats. Others may win 3 to 7 seats.

Who is projected to have an advantage in the Puducherry election based on exit polls?

Both exit polls project the BJP-led alliance ahead of the Congress+, indicating that the NDA holds the advantage in the race for power in Puducherry.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Apr 2026 07:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Puducherry Exit Polls Predict BJP+ Surge NDA Seen Heading For Victory
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Puducherry Exit Polls Predict BJP+ Surge, NDA Seen Heading For Victory
Puducherry Exit Polls Predict BJP+ Surge, NDA Seen Heading For Victory
Election
Exit Poll 2026 LIVE: Mamata Faces Big Blow In Bengal; NDA Dominates Assam, DMK & Congress Lead South
Exit Poll 2026 LIVE: Mamata Faces Big Blow In Bengal; NDA Dominates Assam, DMK & Congress Lead South
Election
Congress-Led UDF Ahead In Kerala, Three Exit Polls Suggest Close Contest
Congress-Led UDF Ahead In Kerala, Three Exit Polls Suggest Close Contest
Election
Stalin Set To Return As CM? This Is What Tamil Nadu Exit Polls Predict
Stalin Set To Return As CM? This Is What Tamil Nadu Exit Polls Predict
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Suvendu Adhikari Demands CRPF Deployment, Claims Attack During Booth Visit
Election Update: Allegations vs Denial as Bengal Poll Tension Escalates
Breaking: Suvendu Adhikari Claims Attack Near Kalighat, Urges EC Action
Flash: Heated Political Atmosphere in South 24 Parganas During Voting
LATEST BREAKING: TMC-BJP Clash Erupts in Kalighat as Suvendu Adhikari Faces Protest Crowd
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | From Chabahar To Energy Security: Why India Can’t Ignore A Resurgent Iran
Opinion
Embed widget