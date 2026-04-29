Early exit poll projections suggest the NDA may be headed for a strong performance in Puducherry, with both major pollsters placing the BJP+ ahead of its rivals.
(Source: Poll of Polls)
Puducherry Exit Polls Predict BJP+ Surge, NDA Seen Heading For Victory
According to Praja Poll, the BJP-led alliance is projected to win between 19 and 25 seats in the Puducherry Assembly.
- Exit polls predict NDA strong performance in Puducherry election.
- Praja Poll forecasts BJP+ alliance winning 19-25 seats.
- Axis My India projects BJP+ alliance securing 16-20 seats.
After a closely watched Assembly election in Puducherry marked by an intense contest between the BJP-led alliance and the Congress-led opposition, early exit poll projections suggest the NDA may be headed for a strong performance in the Union Territory, with both major pollsters placing the BJP+ ahead of its rivals.
Praja Poll Projects Comfortable BJP+ Lead
According to Praja Poll, the BJP-led alliance is projected to win between 19 and 25 seats in the Puducherry Assembly.
The Congress-led alliance is forecast to secure between 6 and 8 seats.
Others are not expected to win any seats, according to the projection.
Axis My India Also Gives BJP+ Edge
Axis My India similarly places the BJP+ in the lead, projecting the alliance to win between 16 and 20 seats.
The Congress-led alliance is again forecast to secure between 6 and 8 seats.
Others are projected to win between 3 and 7 seats.
Both Polls Point To BJP+ Advantage
With both exit polls projecting the BJP-led alliance ahead of the Congress+, the early trends indicate that the NDA holds the advantage in the race for power in Puducherry.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What do the exit polls suggest for the Puducherry Assembly election?
What is Praja Poll's projection for the Puducherry Assembly election?
Praja Poll projects the BJP-led alliance to win between 19 and 25 seats, while the Congress-led alliance is forecast to secure between 6 and 8 seats.
What is Axis My India's projection for the Puducherry Assembly election?
Axis My India projects the BJP+ alliance to win between 16 and 20 seats, and the Congress-led alliance is forecast to secure between 6 and 8 seats. Others may win 3 to 7 seats.
Who is projected to have an advantage in the Puducherry election based on exit polls?
Both exit polls project the BJP-led alliance ahead of the Congress+, indicating that the NDA holds the advantage in the race for power in Puducherry.