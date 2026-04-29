Puducherry Exit Polls Predict BJP+ Surge, NDA Seen Heading For Victory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Exit polls predict NDA strong performance in Puducherry election.

Praja Poll forecasts BJP+ alliance winning 19-25 seats.

Axis My India projects BJP+ alliance securing 16-20 seats.

After a closely watched Assembly election in Puducherry marked by an intense contest between the BJP-led alliance and the Congress-led opposition, early exit poll projections suggest the NDA may be headed for a strong performance in the Union Territory, with both major pollsters placing the BJP+ ahead of its rivals.

Praja Poll Projects Comfortable BJP+ Lead

According to Praja Poll, the BJP-led alliance is projected to win between 19 and 25 seats in the Puducherry Assembly.

The Congress-led alliance is forecast to secure between 6 and 8 seats.

Others are not expected to win any seats, according to the projection.

Axis My India Also Gives BJP+ Edge

Axis My India similarly places the BJP+ in the lead, projecting the alliance to win between 16 and 20 seats.

The Congress-led alliance is again forecast to secure between 6 and 8 seats.

Others are projected to win between 3 and 7 seats.

Both Polls Point To BJP+ Advantage

With both exit polls projecting the BJP-led alliance ahead of the Congress+, the early trends indicate that the NDA holds the advantage in the race for power in Puducherry.