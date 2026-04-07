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HomeElectionPuducherry Elections: ‘BJP Using Allies To Expand Control,’ Udhayanidhi Stalin Targets Centre

Puducherry Elections: ‘BJP Using Allies To Expand Control,’ Udhayanidhi Stalin Targets Centre

The BJP's anti-people policies include the National Education Policy and through it, the caste-based education system (kula kalvi thittam) has been introduced, he alleged.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
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Puducherry, Apr 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday claimed that the BJP wanted to take full control of the Union Territory just as it wanted to gain control of Tamil Nadu through Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK.

Campaigning for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidates, Udhayanidhi said Puducherry people never allowed hate politics in this land of love.

"Today in such UT, the infiltration of fascist BJP forces has increased significantly. It has become a testing ground for all of the BJP's anti-people policies. It is riding on the shoulders of AINRC, just as it is riding on the shoulders of Palaniswami-led AIADMK in Tamil Nadu," he said.

The BJP's anti-people policies include the National Education Policy and through it, the caste-based education system (kula kalvi thittam) has been introduced, he alleged.

"They are implementing schemes that would ruin the future generations in Puducherry. But Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin effectively halted the BJP's conspiracies from entering the state," Udhayanidhi said while addressing a poll rally in Mudaliarpet.

"We should prove on this April 9 election that Puducherry is a land that lives with self-respect," the DMK youth wing secretary appealed and flayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his oft-repeated double-engine government remark and said this "double-engine sarkar has done precious little for growth".

"But the Dravidian model government is not like that. Stalin has ensured double-digit economic growth of 11.19 per cent," he said.

He accused the Centre of lacking any genuine interest in the people of the Union Territory, and this was the reason why it has not given statehood to Puducherry despite the Assembly passing resolutions on several occasions.

"Did they fulfil the long-pending demand for statehood? PM Modi doesn't have the heart. They want Puducherry to be under their control, like in TN through Palaniswami," he alleged. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Udhayanidhi Stalin say about the 'double-engine government' remark?

He criticized Prime Minister Modi's 'double-engine government' remark, stating it has done little for Puducherry's growth. He contrasted this with the Dravidian model's economic growth.

Published at : 07 Apr 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Puducherry Election 2026 Election Corner Puducherry Assembly Election Puducherry Assembly Election 2026
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