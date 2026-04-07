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HomeElectionPuducherry Assembly Election Campaign To End

Puducherry Assembly Election Campaign To End

Puducherry UT Assembly polls end campaigning Tuesday; 294 candidates vie for 30 seats. NDA and INDIA blocs in contest; voter awareness drives underway to boost turnout.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Campaigning for the April 9 elections to the Assembly of the Puducherry Union territory will end on Tuesday evening as political parties, independent candidates and rebel candidates of political parties were in a last-ditch attempt to impress voters.

Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions of the Union Territory (UT) together have thirty seats in the Assembly.

A total of 294 candidates are in the fray. The upcoming poll is a prestige fight for the NDA and INDIA bloc.

The election authorities have launched several awareness programmes across the UT to encourage voters to turn up to booths, with an aim of boosting the poll percentage.

In the ruling NDA, the AINRC is in the race in 16 constituencies, and its ally BJP in 10, and AIADMK and LJK are in the fray for two constituencies each.

The opposition, the INDIA bloc, after a protracted seat-sharing negotiation, reached a settlement to allocate Congress 16 constituencies, and to field DMK in 13 and VCK in one (Uzhavarkarai). However, Congress candidates are contesting from 6 constituencies that were allocated to DMK, and they defied the grand old party's call to withdraw.

The fledgling Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) fielded candidates in 28 of the 30 constituencies and is backing the Neyyam Makkal Kazhagam in the remaining two constituencies (Thattanchavady and Orleanpet). 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

When does campaigning end for the Puducherry Assembly elections?

Campaigning for the April 9 elections will conclude on Tuesday evening. This marks the final push for candidates to reach voters before the polls.

How many seats are there in the Puducherry Assembly?

The Puducherry Union territory's Assembly has a total of thirty seats. These seats are spread across the Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam regions.

How many candidates are contesting the Puducherry Assembly elections?

A total of 294 candidates are in the running for the upcoming elections. The poll is a significant contest between the NDA and INDIA bloc.

Published at : 07 Apr 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Puducherry Election 2026 Elections 2026 Election Corner Puducherry Assembly Election Puducherry Assembly Election 2026
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