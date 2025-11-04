Poll Of Polls: NDA Set For Big Win In Bihar, Survey Predicts Massive Lead Over Mahagathbandhan
Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will be held on Thursday, November 6, across 121 constituencies. Ahead of polling, multiple opinion polls have projected a clear majority for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), indicating its return to power in the state. The Poll of Polls also suggests a similar trend, estimating 143 seats for the NDA, 95 for the Mahagathbandhan, and 5 for others.
IANS-Matrize Opinion Poll
According to the IANS-Matrize survey, the NDA is likely to form the government once again in Bihar. Out of 243 seats, the alliance is projected to win 153-164 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is expected to secure 76-87 seats. Within the NDA, BJP may win 83-87 seats, JD(U) could bag 61-65, HAM is projected to win 4-5, LJP (Ram Vilas) may get 4-5, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) could secure 1-2 seats.
In the Mahagathbandhan, RJD is expected to lead with 62-66 seats, followed by Congress with 7-9, CPML with 6-8, CPI and CPM with 0-1 each, and VIP with 1-2 seats. Among other parties, AIMIM may get 1-2 seats, while Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party could win 1-3 seats.
POLSTRAT Opinion Poll
The POLSTRAT opinion poll predicts that the NDA could win 133-143 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan may secure 93-102 seats. According to this survey, the BJP could get 70-72 seats, JD(U) 53-56, LJP (Ram Vilas) 10-12, and HAM 0-2 seats. In the Mahagathbandhan, RJD is expected to win 69-72 seats, Congress 10-13, VIP 1-2, and IIP (Indian Inclusive Party) 0-1. The Jan Suraaj Party is also projected to open its account with 1-3 seats.
Chanakya Strategies Survey
According to Chanakya Strategies, the NDA is once again set to secure a majority in Bihar. The survey projects over 130 seats for the NDA, less than 110 for the Mahagathbandhan, and 5-9 seats for other parties.