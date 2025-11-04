Poll Of Polls: NDA Set For Big Win In Bihar, Survey Predicts Massive Lead Over Mahagathbandhan

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Poll Of Polls: NDA Set For Big Win In Bihar, Survey Predicts Massive Lead Over Mahagathbandhan

According to Chanakya Strategies, the NDA is once again set to secure a majority in Bihar. The survey projects over 130 seats for the NDA, less than 110 for the Mahagathbandhan.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 05:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will be held on Thursday, November 6, across 121 constituencies. Ahead of polling, multiple opinion polls have projected a clear majority for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), indicating its return to power in the state. The Poll of Polls also suggests a similar trend, estimating 143 seats for the NDA, 95 for the Mahagathbandhan, and 5 for others.


IANS-Matrize Opinion Poll

According to the IANS-Matrize survey, the NDA is likely to form the government once again in Bihar. Out of 243 seats, the alliance is projected to win 153-164 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is expected to secure 76-87 seats. Within the NDA, BJP may win 83-87 seats, JD(U) could bag 61-65, HAM is projected to win 4-5, LJP (Ram Vilas) may get 4-5, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) could secure 1-2 seats.

In the Mahagathbandhan, RJD is expected to lead with 62-66 seats, followed by Congress with 7-9, CPML with 6-8, CPI and CPM with 0-1 each, and VIP with 1-2 seats. Among other parties, AIMIM may get 1-2 seats, while Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party could win 1-3 seats.

POLSTRAT Opinion Poll

The POLSTRAT opinion poll predicts that the NDA could win 133-143 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan may secure 93-102 seats. According to this survey, the BJP could get 70-72 seats, JD(U) 53-56, LJP (Ram Vilas) 10-12, and HAM 0-2 seats. In the Mahagathbandhan, RJD is expected to win 69-72 seats, Congress 10-13, VIP 1-2, and IIP (Indian Inclusive Party) 0-1. The Jan Suraaj Party is also projected to open its account with 1-3 seats.

Chanakya Strategies Survey

According to Chanakya Strategies, the NDA is once again set to secure a majority in Bihar. The survey projects over 130 seats for the NDA, less than 110 for the Mahagathbandhan, and 5-9 seats for other parties.

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 05:31 PM (IST)
Bihar Assembly Elections Poll Of Polls BIHAR
