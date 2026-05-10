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HomeElectionPM Modi Congratulates Vijay On Taking Oath As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

PM Modi Congratulates Vijay On Taking Oath As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

PM Narendra Modi congratulated C Joseph Vijay, says Centre will work closely with Tamil Nadu government for the state’s progress.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 10 May 2026 11:24 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Narendra Modi congratulated Joseph Vijay on becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.
  • Modi assured continued cooperation between the Centre and state government.
  • Vijay's oath-taking marks a significant political transition from cinema.
  • The event signifies a new political chapter for Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay after he took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

In a message issued after the swearing-in ceremony, the Prime Minister extended his best wishes to Vijay and assured continued cooperation between the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government.

ALSO READ: 'Thalapathy' Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister After TVK's Historic Debut

PM Assures Full Support To Tamil Nadu

“Congratulations to Thiru Joseph Vijay on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The Centre will continue to work closely with the state government to improve the lives of the people and further the state’s progress,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister’s message is being seen as a signal of cooperative engagement between the Union government and the newly formed administration in the state.

Joseph Vijay, popularly known as Vijay among fans, officially assumed office during a swearing-in ceremony attended by senior political leaders, party workers and supporters.

His elevation marks a significant political milestone for the actor, who transitioned from cinema to active politics and quickly emerged as a major political figure in Tamil Nadu. Supporters gathered in large numbers to celebrate his oath-taking ceremony, marking the beginning of a new political chapter in the state.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who congratulated Joseph Vijay on becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Joseph Vijay on his oath-taking ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

What did Prime Minister Modi assure the new Tamil Nadu government?

Prime Minister Modi assured continued cooperation between the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government to improve people's lives and advance the state's progress.

What is Joseph Vijay popularly known as?

Joseph Vijay is popularly known as Vijay among his fans.

What significant milestone did Joseph Vijay achieve?

Joseph Vijay has achieved a significant political milestone by transitioning from cinema to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 May 2026 11:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Narendra Modi Vijay 'Narendra Modi' Tvk Vijay CM Oath
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