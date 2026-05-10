PM Modi Congratulates Vijay On Taking Oath As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Narendra Modi congratulated Joseph Vijay on becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Modi assured continued cooperation between the Centre and state government.

Vijay's oath-taking marks a significant political transition from cinema.

The event signifies a new political chapter for Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay after he took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

In a message issued after the swearing-in ceremony, the Prime Minister extended his best wishes to Vijay and assured continued cooperation between the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government.

ALSO READ: 'Thalapathy' Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister After TVK's Historic Debut

PM Assures Full Support To Tamil Nadu

“Congratulations to Thiru Joseph Vijay on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The Centre will continue to work closely with the state government to improve the lives of the people and further the state’s progress,” Modi said.

Congratulations to Thiru C. Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people.@TVKVijayHQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2026

The Prime Minister’s message is being seen as a signal of cooperative engagement between the Union government and the newly formed administration in the state.

Joseph Vijay, popularly known as Vijay among fans, officially assumed office during a swearing-in ceremony attended by senior political leaders, party workers and supporters.

His elevation marks a significant political milestone for the actor, who transitioned from cinema to active politics and quickly emerged as a major political figure in Tamil Nadu. Supporters gathered in large numbers to celebrate his oath-taking ceremony, marking the beginning of a new political chapter in the state.