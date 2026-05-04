Pingla Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Pingla Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Pingla constituency number 227 of West Bengal, was won by Ajit Maity in 2021 from TMC who secured 112435 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Antara Bhattacharya from BJP who secured 105779 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 6656 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Pingla Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.