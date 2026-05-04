Patharpratima Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Patharpratima Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Patharpratima constituency number 130 of West Bengal, was won by Samir Kumar Jana in 2021 from TMC who secured 120181 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Asit Kumar Haldar from BJP who secured 98047 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 22134 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Patharpratima Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.