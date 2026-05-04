Pala Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Pala Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Pala constituency number 93 of Kerala, was won by Mani C. Kappan in 2021 from NCK who secured 69804 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Jose K. Mani from KC(M) who secured 54426 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 15378 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Pala Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.