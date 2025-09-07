Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Separatist Mindset Dominates Dravidian Model': Nirmala Sitharaman Slams DMK, Flags Caste Violence In TN

Nirmala Sitharaman criticised the DMK for promoting what she called a “separatist mindset” instead of focusing on governance in Tamil Nadu. She also flagged caste violence, also alleging misgovernance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 06:47 PM (IST)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has launched a sharp attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, accusing the party of hiding behind emotive issues such as language politics and Dravidian identity while failing to address serious allegations of corruption, caste-based crimes, and drug abuse.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Sitharaman said there can be “no bigger bogus argument” than the DMK’s claim that the BJP is against Dravidian interests.

‘Is Bihar In Pakistan?’: Nirmala Slams DMK Over 'Separatist Mindset', Caste Violence

Sitharaman, who hails from Tamil Nadu, criticised the ruling party for promoting what she called a “separatist mindset” instead of focusing on governance.

“Their (DMK) time is spent on not looking at these incidents but bringing separatist logic. They allege their tax money is going to Bihar. Is Bihar in Pakistan? People from Bihar can work in your factories. You can make your profit. But you want to keep your tax money to yourself. Separatist mindset dominates the so-called Dravidian model of politics,” she said, as quoted by PTI.

She further alleged that while the DMK projects itself as a champion of social justice, caste violence continues in the state, often targeting Dalits. “Incidents like their source of water being polluted with human excreta have happened,” she said, adding, “My blood boils at times.”

According to her, caste-based honour killings were happening “left, right and centre” in Tamil Nadu.

Nirmala Sitharaman Targets DMK’s governance record

The Finance Minister alleged that the M K Stalin-led government has reached the peak of misgovernance, pointing to corruption charges against ministers, some of whom, she said, had even faced jail. She also highlighted alleged links between members of the ruling DMK family and a drug smuggler.

“People can see the pioneering role being played by the Modi government in the development of the state, including in building ports, highways and central educational institutes,” she noted, drawing a contrast between the Centre and the state administration.

Sitharaman further claimed that Tamil Nadu, which traditionally did not face a drug menace, was now witnessing substance abuse even in schools, leaving parents deeply concerned. She also pointed to incidents of deaths among Scheduled Caste members due to spurious liquor, calling it a contradiction to the DMK’s proclaimed ideology of social justice.

Nirmala Sitharaman Confident of AIADMK-BJP’s prospects

Expressing optimism about the upcoming assembly elections, expected in the first half of next year, Sitharaman said the AIADMK-BJP alliance would successfully challenge the DMK-Congress-Left combine.

Asked about the DMK’s charge that the BJP is against Tamil interests, she hit back, saying, “How do they define Dravidianism. Are they not part of India? Who are Tamil Nadu BJP leaders? Are they not part of Tamil Nadu?”

She also referred to the December rape case involving an Anna University student, alleging that the accused were seen to be associated with the ruling party.

Recalling the high stature women traditionally enjoyed in Tamil Nadu politics, Sitharaman cited the example of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who was fondly addressed as “Amma”.

On questions about internal issues within the AIADMK and speculation that former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai was upset, Sitharaman refused to comment, calling it the party’s “internal affair”. She asserted, “Everybody is happy under Modi’s leadership and is working actively on the ground.”

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 06:45 PM (IST)
