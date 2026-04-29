The Matrize exit poll projects the NDA winning between 85 and 95 seats in the Assam Assembly, indicating a comfortable return to power.
(Source: Poll of Polls)
NDA Hat-Trick In Assam? Matrize Predicts Comfortable Victory For BJP-Led Alliance
The exit poll forecasts the BJP-led alliance winning between 85 and 95 seats in the Assam Assembly, placing it comfortably ahead in the race for power.
- Exit poll projects NDA winning 85-95 seats in Assam.
- Congress alliance projected to secure 25-32 seats.
- Other parties and independents may win up to 12 seats.
NDA Predicted To Secure Clear Majority
The exit poll forecasts the BJP+ alliance winning between 85 and 95 seats in the Assam Assembly, placing it comfortably ahead in the race for power.
Congress Trails In Projections
The Congress-led alliance is projected to secure between 25 and 32 seats, according to the poll.
Others May Win Up To 12 Seats
Other parties and independents are expected to account for between 6 and 12 seats in the Assembly, the exit poll suggested.
Poll Indicates NDA Advantage In Assam
If the projections hold, the BJP-led alliance would return to power in Assam with a decisive mandate.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Matrize exit poll's projection for the NDA in Assam?
How many seats is the Congress-led alliance expected to win according to the exit poll?
The exit poll projects the Congress-led alliance securing between 25 and 32 seats in the Assam Assembly.
What is the predicted seat share for other parties and independents?
Other parties and independents are expected to win between 6 and 12 seats in the Assam Assembly, according to the exit poll.