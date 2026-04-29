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Assembly Elections 2026

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeElectionNDA Hat-Trick In Assam? Matrize Predicts Comfortable Victory For BJP-Led Alliance

NDA Hat-Trick In Assam? Matrize Predicts Comfortable Victory For BJP-Led Alliance

The exit poll forecasts the BJP-led alliance winning between 85 and 95 seats in the Assam Assembly, placing it comfortably ahead in the race for power.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 07:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Exit poll projects NDA winning 85-95 seats in Assam.
  • Congress alliance projected to secure 25-32 seats.
  • Other parties and independents may win up to 12 seats.

After an intense Assembly election campaign in Assam marked by high-stakes political messaging, aggressive outreach by the ruling BJP-led alliance, and a determined challenge from the Congress-led opposition, the Matrize exit poll has projected a comfortable return to power for the NDA in the northeastern state, suggesting that the BJP+ has maintained a clear electoral advantage over its rivals in one of the region’s most closely watched contests.

NDA Predicted To Secure Clear Majority

The exit poll forecasts the BJP+ alliance winning between 85 and 95 seats in the Assam Assembly, placing it comfortably ahead in the race for power.

Congress Trails In Projections

The Congress-led alliance is projected to secure between 25 and 32 seats, according to the poll.

Others May Win Up To 12 Seats

Other parties and independents are expected to account for between 6 and 12 seats in the Assembly, the exit poll suggested.

Poll Indicates NDA Advantage In Assam

If the projections hold, the BJP-led alliance would return to power in Assam with a decisive mandate.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Matrize exit poll's projection for the NDA in Assam?

The Matrize exit poll projects the NDA winning between 85 and 95 seats in the Assam Assembly, indicating a comfortable return to power.

How many seats is the Congress-led alliance expected to win according to the exit poll?

The exit poll projects the Congress-led alliance securing between 25 and 32 seats in the Assam Assembly.

What is the predicted seat share for other parties and independents?

Other parties and independents are expected to win between 6 and 12 seats in the Assam Assembly, according to the exit poll.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Apr 2026 07:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP CONGRESS Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Election Corner NDA Hat-trick In Assam Matrize Exit Polls Assam Matrize
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