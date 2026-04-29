NDA Hat-Trick In Assam? Matrize Predicts Comfortable Victory For BJP-Led Alliance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Exit poll projects NDA winning 85-95 seats in Assam.

Congress alliance projected to secure 25-32 seats.

Other parties and independents may win up to 12 seats.

After an intense Assembly election campaign in Assam marked by high-stakes political messaging, aggressive outreach by the ruling BJP-led alliance, and a determined challenge from the Congress-led opposition, the Matrize exit poll has projected a comfortable return to power for the NDA in the northeastern state, suggesting that the BJP+ has maintained a clear electoral advantage over its rivals in one of the region’s most closely watched contests.

NDA Predicted To Secure Clear Majority

The exit poll forecasts the BJP+ alliance winning between 85 and 95 seats in the Assam Assembly, placing it comfortably ahead in the race for power.

Congress Trails In Projections

The Congress-led alliance is projected to secure between 25 and 32 seats, according to the poll.

Others May Win Up To 12 Seats

Other parties and independents are expected to account for between 6 and 12 seats in the Assembly, the exit poll suggested.

Poll Indicates NDA Advantage In Assam

If the projections hold, the BJP-led alliance would return to power in Assam with a decisive mandate.