'My Relationship With Tejashwi Is Over': Estranged Tej Pratap Yadav Vows Never To Return To RJD

Tej Pratap Yadav, the estranged elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has declared he will never return to the party led by his younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav. The outspoken leader, now head of the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), said he has chosen an independent path and wants to define his own political identity away from the shadow of his family.

“He was fine up to a point when he showed respect and care. People live and die for respect, no one compromises with it,” Tej Pratap said during an election campaign interaction with NDTV in Bihar, referring to his brother.

'Will Never Return To RJD Till My Last Breath'

Tej Pratap was unambiguous about cutting ties with his past political home. “Whatever may have happened between us, I have taken a new path and gone on my own. I will never return to RJD till my last breath,” he said. “My relationship with my brother is over. Tejashwi ji went to Mahua and I went to Raghopur. I have done my part and I owe him nothing.”

He added that while his political equations have changed, his personal bonds with his parents, Lalu Yadav and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, remain intact. “My relationship with my parents and my brothers and sisters, and politics is different. Each has their own place,” he said.

Tej Pratap's Meeting With Ravi Kishan Sparks Speculations

The 35-year-old leader sparked fresh political speculation after being spotted chatting with actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan at Patna airport. Asked whether he was open to post-election alliances, Tej Pratap replied, “All options are open.”

However, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo dismissed the talk of any political realignment, calling the exchange “a routine interaction.” “During election campaigns, leaders often meet at airports, street corners, or other public places. It’s strange to draw conclusions from such casual encounters,” he said.

Even so, chatter within RJD circles suggests that Tej Pratap, through his new outfit JJD, may ally with any party except the one he left behind, if his performance in the state polls exceeds expectations.

Tej Pratap's Ouster From RJD

Tej Pratap’s break from the RJD followed personal controversy earlier this year. In May, the party expelled him after a Facebook post revealed details about a 12-year relationship with a woman. Tej Pratap claimed the account was hacked, but was soon sidelined by his family.

In exile, he launched the Janshakti Janata Dal, positioning himself as a “dispossessed heir” trying to reclaim relevance on his own terms. Once known mainly for his lineage and family access, he now portrays himself as a political reformer and coalition-builder seeking respect rather than inheritance.

With voting in Bihar’s second phase scheduled for November 11 and counting set for today, Tej Pratap’s gamble in breaking free from his father’s party will soon face its first true test.