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HomeElectionAIMIM Leader Held As ‘Mastermind’ In Malda Gherao; Bengal Poll Officials Trapped For 9 Hours

AIMIM Leader Held As ‘Mastermind’ In Malda Gherao; Bengal Poll Officials Trapped For 9 Hours

AIMIM leader arrested in Malda after protests turned into a 9-hour gherao of poll officials, raising concerns ahead of Bengal elections.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
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In a significant development ahead of elections in West Bengal, police have arrested an AIMIM leader accused of orchestrating a protest that escalated into the prolonged confinement of election officials in Malda district.

The accused, Mofakkerul Islam, was detained on Friday at Bagdogra Airport while allegedly attempting to leave the state. Authorities have described him as the key figure behind the incident.

“He is the mastermind of the Kaliachak incident in which seven judicial officers were gheraoed inside a BDO office for several hours on Wednesday night. He was trying to board a flight to flee,” a senior officer told PTI.

Protest Turns Into Prolonged Gherao

The confrontation took place on Wednesday outside the Kaliachak II Block Development Office in Malda, where officials were overseeing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in poll-bound regions.

What began as a protest seeking a meeting with officials quickly spiraled after the request was denied. By late afternoon, demonstrators had surrounded the premises, effectively trapping seven judicial officers inside.

The situation escalated into a full-scale gherao by around 4 p.m., with officials unable to leave the building for more than nine hours.

Officials, Child Among Those Trapped

Among those confined were seven officers, including three women, who were tasked with supervising electoral procedures. The presence of a five-year-old child—belonging to one of the officials—inside the premises added to the gravity of the situation.

Authorities have termed the incident serious, given the disruption of an official election-related process and the risks posed to those inside.

'35 People Arrested' 

On the Malda incident, ADG North Bengal K Jayaraman stated that 35 people had been arrested and 19 cases registered so far. He mentioned that the main instigator, Mofakkarul Islam, had been detained in Bagdogra and was being brought there.

Jayaraman added that the NIA would take over the investigation of the case, noting that Islam had already been arrested in the Kaliyachok case and appeared to be an advocate. He further explained that inquiries were being made into why there had been a delay in rescue operations, after which a report would be submitted.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was an AIMIM leader arrested in West Bengal?

An AIMIM leader, Mofakkerul Islam, was arrested for allegedly orchestrating a protest that led to the prolonged confinement of election officials in Malda.

What happened during the protest in Malda?

A protest outside the Kaliachak II Block Development Office escalated into a prolonged gherao, trapping seven election officials inside for over nine hours.

Who were among the officials confined during the protest?

Seven judicial officers, including three women, who were supervising the Special Intensive Revision process, were trapped. A five-year-old child was also present.

When and where did the incident take place?

The confrontation occurred on Wednesday outside the Kaliachak II Block Development Office in Malda district.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 10:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
AIMIM West Bengal Election News Malda Protest Gherao
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