AIMIM Leader Held As ‘Mastermind’ In Malda Gherao; Bengal Poll Officials Trapped For 9 Hours

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In a significant development ahead of elections in West Bengal, police have arrested an AIMIM leader accused of orchestrating a protest that escalated into the prolonged confinement of election officials in Malda district.

The accused, Mofakkerul Islam, was detained on Friday at Bagdogra Airport while allegedly attempting to leave the state. Authorities have described him as the key figure behind the incident.

“He is the mastermind of the Kaliachak incident in which seven judicial officers were gheraoed inside a BDO office for several hours on Wednesday night. He was trying to board a flight to flee,” a senior officer told PTI.

Protest Turns Into Prolonged Gherao

The confrontation took place on Wednesday outside the Kaliachak II Block Development Office in Malda, where officials were overseeing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in poll-bound regions.

What began as a protest seeking a meeting with officials quickly spiraled after the request was denied. By late afternoon, demonstrators had surrounded the premises, effectively trapping seven judicial officers inside.

The situation escalated into a full-scale gherao by around 4 p.m., with officials unable to leave the building for more than nine hours.

Officials, Child Among Those Trapped

Among those confined were seven officers, including three women, who were tasked with supervising electoral procedures. The presence of a five-year-old child—belonging to one of the officials—inside the premises added to the gravity of the situation.

Authorities have termed the incident serious, given the disruption of an official election-related process and the risks posed to those inside.

'35 People Arrested'

On the Malda incident, ADG North Bengal K Jayaraman stated that 35 people had been arrested and 19 cases registered so far. He mentioned that the main instigator, Mofakkarul Islam, had been detained in Bagdogra and was being brought there.

Jayaraman added that the NIA would take over the investigation of the case, noting that Islam had already been arrested in the Kaliyachok case and appeared to be an advocate. He further explained that inquiries were being made into why there had been a delay in rescue operations, after which a report would be submitted.