Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Friday shared a video message for the "aam aadmi," a day after he was removed by the AAP as the party's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. The video, with the message "silenced, not defeated," was shared in a post on X.

Asking if it was a "crime" to raise public issues in the Parliament, Chadha said: "Whenever I get a chance to speak in Parliament I raise public issues. Maybe I raise topics not usually raised...but is raising public issues a crime? Have I made a mistake? Have I done something wrong?" Chadha asked in a video message posted on X.

"I am asking this question because the AAP told the Secretariat to stop Raghav Chadda from speaking in Parliament," he said in his message to the 'aam aadmi'.





Silenced, not defeated



My message to the ‘aam aadmi’

—

खामोश करवाया गया हूँ, हारा नहीं हूँ



'आम आदमी’ को मेरे संदेश pic.twitter.com/poUwxsu0S3 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) April 3, 2026

AAP on Thursday wrote to the Rajya Sabha secretariat seeking Chadha’s removal as deputy leader in the House. The party proposed Ashok Mittal, a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, as his replacement.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the communication also specified that Chadha should not be allotted speaking time in the House from the party’s quota.

On Thursday, Raghav Chadha had shared another video on social media showcasing key issues he had raised in the House as the party’s deputy leader—just hours after being removed from the position.

The video montage highlighted concerns such as the tax burden on the middle class, the problem of data expiry, the demand for paternity leave as a right in India, and high excess baggage charges at airports.

Once regarded as a close aide of Arvind Kejriwal and among the youngest Members of Parliament, Chadha has been a prominent figure within the party, playing a significant role in its political activities, particularly in Punjab and during AAP’s tenure in Delhi.