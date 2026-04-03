Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesWest BengalWB Assembly Elections Survey 2026: TMC Likely To Return Despite Seat Dip, BJP Expected To Gain Ground

WB Assembly Elections Survey 2026: TMC Likely To Return Despite Seat Dip, BJP Expected To Gain Ground

A recent poll predicts TMC winning the 2026 West Bengal election, securing 174-184 seats, though with a reduced majority. Mamata Banerjee remains the preferred CM.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 11:44 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A new opinion poll ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 has presented a mixed picture. According to the survey, the Trinamool Congress is likely to return to power once again, though its seat tally may decline. At the same time, the Bharatiya Janata Party appears to be gaining strength.

As per the latest Vote Vibe survey, TMC is projected to win between 174 and 184 seats in the 294-member Assembly. Since the majority mark is 148, the party would be in a comfortable position to form the government. If that happens, it would mark Mamata Banerjee’s fourth consecutive term in office, although with fewer seats than before.

On the other hand, the BJP is estimated to secure between 108 and 118 seats this time, which is higher than the previous projection. This indicates that the party could emerge as a stronger opposition force in the state. Meanwhile, the Congress and Left parties continue to remain weak, with the survey predicting just 0 to 4 seats for them. In the earlier survey released on March 23, TMC was projected to win 184 to 194 seats, while BJP was expected to get 98 to 108 seats. The new survey shows a slight drop for TMC and a rise for BJP.

READ ALSO| Amit Shah's 15-Day Bengal Stay Gets A Non-Veg 'Menu Card': TMC Trolls As Meat Politics Heat Up

Comparison with the 2021 Assembly Election Results

Compared to the 2021 Assembly election results, the numbers show a clear shift. In 2021, TMC won 215 seats, while BJP secured 77. The latest projections suggest that although TMC may form the government again, the BJP is likely to emerge much stronger this time.

Region-wise, the contest may be close in Midnapore, where BJP appears to have an edge. In contrast, TMC continues to hold a strong grip in regions such as Presidency and Malda. For the chief minister’s post, Mamata Banerjee remains the most preferred leader. According to the survey, 46.4% of respondents want to see her as chief minister again, while BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has the support of 34.9%. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and CPM leader Mohammed Salim are far behind.

READ ALSO| West Bengal Elections: EC Publishes 8th Supplementary List, Disposes 52 Lakh Cases

Employment and Development Emerge as Top Issues

The VoteVibe survey also found that employment and development are the biggest concerns for voters, with 35.1% of respondents identifying them as the most important issues. Law and order, women’s safety, election-related concerns, and inflation also featured among the key issues.

Public opinion on government schemes appears divided. Around 53.6% of respondents believe that schemes introduced for the youth have not been fully successful in reducing unemployment. The survey also points to a clear voting pattern. Muslim voters are seen largely backing the TMC, while SC-ST voters and upper-caste Hindu voters appear to be leaning towards the BJP.

Related Video

BREAKING: Stampede at Nalanda Sheetla Temple Claims Six Lives, Many Injured

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest opinion poll prediction for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026?

The latest Vote Vibe survey predicts the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is likely to win between 174-184 seats, securing a majority. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to gain strength, with 108-118 seats.

How do the new projections compare to the 2021 Assembly Election results?

In 2021, TMC won 215 seats and BJP secured 77. The new projections suggest TMC may win again but with fewer seats, while BJP is expected to be a much stronger opposition.

Who is the most preferred leader for the Chief Minister's post according to the survey?

Mamata Banerjee remains the most preferred leader, with 46.4% of respondents wanting her as chief minister again. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has 34.9% support.

What are the most important issues for voters in West Bengal?

Employment and development are the biggest concerns for voters, cited by 35.1% of respondents. Law and order, women's safety, and inflation are also key issues.

Which demographic groups are leaning towards which parties?

Muslim voters are largely backing the TMC. SC-ST voters and upper-caste Hindu voters appear to be leaning towards the BJP.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 03 Apr 2026 11:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
TMC West Bengal Assembly Election BJP Mamata Banerjee WEst Bengal West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
Advertisement

Top Headlines

West Bengal
West Bengal Elections: Amit Shah Roadshow Turns Tense In Bhabanipur, 4 Police Officers Suspended by EC
Amit Shah Roadshow Turns Tense In Bhabanipur, 4 Police Officers Suspended by EC
West Bengal
‘Gate Blocked, Then Stone Pelting’: How Judicial Officers Escaped Mob Attack In Malda
‘Gate Blocked, Then Stone Pelting’: How Judicial Officers Escaped Mob Attack In Malda
West Bengal
West Bengal SIR: Woman BLO Held 'Hostage' In Gaighata Amid Protest Over Deletion of Voter Names
Woman BLO Detained During Voter List Protest In West Bengal
West Bengal
‘Watch Voters’ Fingers’: TMC Leader Sparks Row During West Bengal Election Campaign
‘Watch Voters’ Fingers’: TMC Leader Sparks Row During West Bengal Election Campaign
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: US “Mission Impossible” in Iran Amid Drone Clash and Missile Escalation
High-Risk Operation: US “Mission Impossible” Rescue: Downed F-15 Pilot Saved from Iran
Assam Elections: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Assam CM in Fiery Election Speech
Middle East conflict: Iran Strikes Bahrain, Kuwait, and Israel as Middle East Conflict Intensifies
US-Iran Tensions: Trump Issues Final Ultimatum to Iran as War Tensions Reach Critical Point
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Is Raghav Chadha Joining PM Modi's Party? Decoding The Growing Rift With Kejriwal
Opinion
Embed widget