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A new opinion poll ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 has presented a mixed picture. According to the survey, the Trinamool Congress is likely to return to power once again, though its seat tally may decline. At the same time, the Bharatiya Janata Party appears to be gaining strength.

As per the latest Vote Vibe survey, TMC is projected to win between 174 and 184 seats in the 294-member Assembly. Since the majority mark is 148, the party would be in a comfortable position to form the government. If that happens, it would mark Mamata Banerjee’s fourth consecutive term in office, although with fewer seats than before.

On the other hand, the BJP is estimated to secure between 108 and 118 seats this time, which is higher than the previous projection. This indicates that the party could emerge as a stronger opposition force in the state. Meanwhile, the Congress and Left parties continue to remain weak, with the survey predicting just 0 to 4 seats for them. In the earlier survey released on March 23, TMC was projected to win 184 to 194 seats, while BJP was expected to get 98 to 108 seats. The new survey shows a slight drop for TMC and a rise for BJP.

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Comparison with the 2021 Assembly Election Results

Compared to the 2021 Assembly election results, the numbers show a clear shift. In 2021, TMC won 215 seats, while BJP secured 77. The latest projections suggest that although TMC may form the government again, the BJP is likely to emerge much stronger this time.

Region-wise, the contest may be close in Midnapore, where BJP appears to have an edge. In contrast, TMC continues to hold a strong grip in regions such as Presidency and Malda. For the chief minister’s post, Mamata Banerjee remains the most preferred leader. According to the survey, 46.4% of respondents want to see her as chief minister again, while BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has the support of 34.9%. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and CPM leader Mohammed Salim are far behind.

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Employment and Development Emerge as Top Issues

The VoteVibe survey also found that employment and development are the biggest concerns for voters, with 35.1% of respondents identifying them as the most important issues. Law and order, women’s safety, election-related concerns, and inflation also featured among the key issues.

Public opinion on government schemes appears divided. Around 53.6% of respondents believe that schemes introduced for the youth have not been fully successful in reducing unemployment. The survey also points to a clear voting pattern. Muslim voters are seen largely backing the TMC, while SC-ST voters and upper-caste Hindu voters appear to be leaning towards the BJP.