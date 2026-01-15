Clash Erupts Between Candidate And Police At Jalgaon Civic Poll Booth Over Alleged Campaigning

Tension flared at a polling booth in Ward No. 6 of the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation after a verbal altercation broke out between a candidate and police personnel during voting on Thursday.

The dispute erupted after NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) candidate Sheetal Patil accused a rival party’s candidate of campaigning outside the polling centre. Patil questioned the police on duty over the alleged violation, demanding action against those involved.

Candidate Alleges Police ‘Silent Spectators’

According to Patil, despite the alleged campaigning taking place in the presence of police personnel, no action was taken. She accused the police of acting as silent spectators even as the situation unfolded at the polling booth.

Heated Exchange Outside Polling Centre

As Patil pressed the police for answers over the issue, the situation escalated into a verbal clash between the candidate and the police officers stationed at the centre. The argument drew attention from voters present at the spot before the matter subsided.