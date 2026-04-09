From Pinarayi Vijayan To Rajeev Chandrasekhar: Top 10 Candidates In Kerala Elections 2026

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Voting is underway for all 140 Assembly seats in Kerala. The campaigning ended on April 7, with political parties making a final push to connect with voters across the state. Senior leaders held rallies and roadshows in the last leg to strengthen their position ahead of polling.

The state has been under the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) for the past decade. In the 2021 elections, the LDF secured 99 seats, becoming the first incumbent government since 1977 to return to power for a consecutive term.

While the main contest is between the ruling LDF and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), the BJP-led NDA is also trying to expand its presence.

Here’s a look at 10 key candidates in the fray:

1. Pinarayi Vijayan

The incumbent Chief Minister and a senior CPI(M) leader, Vijayan is contesting from Dharmadam. He remains the face of the LDF and is seeking another term in office.

2. V.D. Satheesan

The Leader of Opposition and a senior Congress leader, Satheesan is contesting from Paravur, a seat he has held for multiple terms.

3. Rajeev Chandrasekhar

BJP’s Kerala unit chief and former Union Minister, Chandrasekhar is contesting from Nemom, a key constituency in Thiruvananthapuram.

4. K.K. Shailaja

Popularly known as ‘Shailaja Teacher’, the former health minister is contesting from Peravoor and is widely recognised for her handling of health crises.

5. Ramesh Chennithala

A senior Congress leader, Chennithala is contesting from Haripad, a constituency he has represented for several years.

6. V. Muraleedharan

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister, Muraleedharan is in the fray from Kazhakootam as part of the NDA’s push in the state.

7. Veena George

The state’s health minister and a prominent LDF face, George is contesting from Aranmula, where she is seeking re-election.

8. Chandy Oommen

Congress leader and son of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, he is contesting from Puthuppally, a seat he won in the 2023 bypoll.

9. V. Sivankutty

CPI(M) leader and Kerala’s education minister, Sivankutty is contesting from Nemom, a politically significant constituency.

10. Sunny Joseph

A Congress leader known for his grassroots connect, Joseph is contesting from Peravoor, where he has built a steady support base.