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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionAssam Assembly Elections: Gaurav Gogoi Loses From Jorhat By Over 20,000 votes, BJP Nears 100-Seat Mark

Assam Assembly Elections: Gaurav Gogoi Loses From Jorhat By Over 20,000 votes, BJP Nears 100-Seat Mark

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi lost Jorhat to BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami by 23,182 votes. Goswami polled 69,439, Gogoi 46,257. Jorhat, a key Upper Assam seat, voted on April 9.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 04 May 2026 04:17 PM (IST)

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi was defeated by Bharatiya Janata Party's Hitendra Nath Goswami by a margin of 23,182 votes. Gogoi secured 46,257 votes, while Goswami polled 69,439.

Jorhat, a politically significant constituency in Upper Assam, has a history of closely contested elections. Part of the Jorhat Lok Sabha segment, it has long been shaped by both regional and national political forces.

About Jorhat Constituency

Jorhat is one of Assam’s 126 Assembly constituencies and falls under the General category, with 5.81% of its population belonging to Scheduled Castes. The total electorate stands at 1,48,280, including 70,897 male and 77,382 female voters. The seat was previously held by BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami.

Polling in Jorhat took place on April 9, 2026, in a single-phase election in Assam, with counting held on May 4, 2026.

Before You Go

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Assembly Elections Breaking News ABP Live GAurav Gogoi Jorhat Assembly Elections Hitendra Nath Goswami
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