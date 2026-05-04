Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi was defeated by Bharatiya Janata Party's Hitendra Nath Goswami by a margin of 23,182 votes. Gogoi secured 46,257 votes, while Goswami polled 69,439.

Jorhat, a politically significant constituency in Upper Assam, has a history of closely contested elections. Part of the Jorhat Lok Sabha segment, it has long been shaped by both regional and national political forces.

About Jorhat Constituency

Jorhat is one of Assam’s 126 Assembly constituencies and falls under the General category, with 5.81% of its population belonging to Scheduled Castes. The total electorate stands at 1,48,280, including 70,897 male and 77,382 female voters. The seat was previously held by BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami.

Polling in Jorhat took place on April 9, 2026, in a single-phase election in Assam, with counting held on May 4, 2026.