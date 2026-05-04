(Source: ECI/ABP News)
Assam Assembly Elections: Gaurav Gogoi Loses From Jorhat By Over 20,000 votes, BJP Nears 100-Seat Mark
Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi lost Jorhat to BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami by 23,182 votes. Goswami polled 69,439, Gogoi 46,257. Jorhat, a key Upper Assam seat, voted on April 9.
Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi was defeated by Bharatiya Janata Party's Hitendra Nath Goswami by a margin of 23,182 votes. Gogoi secured 46,257 votes, while Goswami polled 69,439.
Jorhat, a politically significant constituency in Upper Assam, has a history of closely contested elections. Part of the Jorhat Lok Sabha segment, it has long been shaped by both regional and national political forces.
About Jorhat Constituency
Jorhat is one of Assam’s 126 Assembly constituencies and falls under the General category, with 5.81% of its population belonging to Scheduled Castes. The total electorate stands at 1,48,280, including 70,897 male and 77,382 female voters. The seat was previously held by BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami.
Polling in Jorhat took place on April 9, 2026, in a single-phase election in Assam, with counting held on May 4, 2026.