From Jail To Victory: Sonali Andekar From BJP Defeats Dhangekar In Key Pune Ward By Narrow Margins

From Jail To Victory: Sonali Andekar From BJP Defeats Dhangekar In Key Pune Ward By Narrow Margins

Lakshmi Udaykant Andekar, who was trailing in the early rounds, also went on to win her seat, defeating BJP candidate Rituja Tejas Gadale in a close contest.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 08:24 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Bharatiya Janata Party has registered a historic victory in the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, securing power on its own. Among the most closely watched contests was Ward No. 23, where the battle carried significant political and personal stakes.

Andekar Vs Dhangekar: High-Profile Ward 23 Contest

Ward No. 23 saw a direct contest between Sonali Andekar, named in connection with the Ayush Komkar murder case, and Pratibha Andekar, the wife of former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar. Sonali Andekar’s victory in the ward has come as a major setback for the Dhangekar family.

Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party had fielded three candidates linked to the family of gangster Bandu Andekar. Among them were Sonali Andekar, wife of Vanraj Andekar, currently in jail in the Ayush Komkar murder case, and Lakshmi Andekar.

Narrow Margins During Counting

The counting process reflected a tightly fought contest. Pratibha Dhangekar initially led Sonali Vanraj Andekar by just 23 votes. However, the margin later swung in Sonali Andekar’s favour, with her taking a lead of 909 votes. She eventually secured victory.

Lakshmi Udaykant Andekar, who was trailing in the early rounds, also went on to win her seat, defeating BJP candidate Rituja Tejas Gadale in a close contest.

Setbacks For MNS And NCP Leaders

The results also delivered shocks to other political figures in Pune. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) city president Sainath Babar was defeated from Ward No. 19.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Rupali Thombre Patil also suffered a loss. Patil had earlier sparked controversy by making serious allegations of direct tampering with EVM machines during the polls.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Which party won the Pune Municipal Corporation elections?

The Bharatiya Janata Party registered a historic victory, securing power on its own.

Who won the high-profile contest in Ward No. 23?

Sonali Andekar defeated Pratibha Dhangekar, the wife of former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, in Ward No. 23.

Were there any notable losses for other parties?

Yes, MNS city president Sainath Babar was defeated in Ward No. 19, and NCP leader Rupali Thombre Patil also suffered a loss.

What was the initial lead in Ward No. 23?

Pratibha Dhangekar initially held a narrow lead of just 23 votes over Sonali Vanraj Andekar.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 08:24 PM (IST)
Opinion
Embed widget