FIR Lodged After Video Shot Inside Assam Polling Booth

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Diphu (Assam), Apr 9 (PTI) A police complaint was lodged by Assam's Karbi Anglong district administration on Thursday regarding a video shared on social media purportedly showing the voting process inside a polling station, officials said.

The video was reportedly shot inside a polling station in Diphu constituency, and an inquiry was initiated into the incident, they said.

Mobiles are banned inside polling stations, with provisions made by the Election Commission for depositing the phones, bags and other such items by voters before entering.

“An incident has come to the notice of the Karbi Anglong district administration regarding circulation of a video on social media purportedly showing the election process inside a polling station,” an official said.

An FIR has been registered under various provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The official added that an inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the facts and identify those responsible.

Appropriate legal action will be taken against any violations of election laws, they added.

Polling for the 126-member Assembly began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. The votes will be counted on May 4.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)