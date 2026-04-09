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HomeElectionFIR Lodged After Video Shot Inside Assam Polling Booth

FIR Lodged After Video Shot Inside Assam Polling Booth

The video was reportedly shot inside a polling station in Diphu constituency, and an inquiry was initiated into the incident, they said.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 04:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Diphu (Assam), Apr 9 (PTI) A police complaint was lodged by Assam's Karbi Anglong district administration on Thursday regarding a video shared on social media purportedly showing the voting process inside a polling station, officials said.

The video was reportedly shot inside a polling station in Diphu constituency, and an inquiry was initiated into the incident, they said.

Mobiles are banned inside polling stations, with provisions made by the Election Commission for depositing the phones, bags and other such items by voters before entering.

“An incident has come to the notice of the Karbi Anglong district administration regarding circulation of a video on social media purportedly showing the election process inside a polling station,” an official said.

An FIR has been registered under various provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The official added that an inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the facts and identify those responsible.

Appropriate legal action will be taken against any violations of election laws, they added.

Polling for the 126-member Assembly began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. The votes will be counted on May 4. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was a police complaint lodged in Karbi Anglong?

A police complaint was lodged because a video was shared on social media, purportedly showing the voting process inside a polling station.

What is the rule regarding mobile phones inside polling stations?

Mobile phones are banned inside polling stations. Voters are required to deposit their phones and other items before entering.

What action is being taken regarding the video?

An inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the facts and identify those responsible for circulating the video. Legal action will be taken for any violations.

Under which act has the FIR been registered?

The FIR has been registered under various provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Published at : 09 Apr 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam FIR FIR Lodged Video Shot Inside Assam Polling Booth
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