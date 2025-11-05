Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Election Commission Debunks Rahul's Gandhi's Haryana 'Vote Chori' Claim, Says No Appeal Received

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
The Election Commission (EC) has rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claims of large-scale irregularities during the Haryana Assembly elections, questioning why the party’s own polling agents did not raise objections at the time of voting.

Election Commission's sources said, "If someone allegedly voted more than 200 times in two booths, why was no objection raised by the polling agent of the Congress?"

They emphasised that such issues should have been flagged immediately at polling stations rather than being raised after the results were declared.

Opportunity to Raise Objections

The sources clarified that once the voter list was finalised, copies were shared with all political parties, giving them ample opportunity to raise objections or appeal against any duplicate entries.

"After the voter list was finalised, a copy of it was given to all parties. Why were the issues of duplicate names not flagged? Why was no appeal made?" they asked, adding that due process had been followed throughout the electoral process.

Secret Ballot and Procedural Integrity

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s claims about voting patterns, EC sources questioned how the Congress could allege who a voter had voted for, noting that elections are conducted through a secret ballot.

They also highlighted that only 22 election petitions are currently pending before the High Court out of the 90 Assembly constituencies, indicating that procedural integrity had largely been maintained.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 01:25 PM (IST)
Election Commission BJP RAHUL GANDHI 'vote Chori'
