Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP's ‘Vyavasta’ Turned Congress’ Haryana Win Into Loss, Questions EC

HomeNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi Alleges BJP's ‘Vyavasta’ Turned Congress’ Haryana Win Into Loss, Questions EC

Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of manipulating the Haryana election outcome through a pre-planned "Vyavasta," turning a predicted Congress victory into a loss.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 01:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a fresh attack on the ruling BJP, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the government of manipulating the Haryana Assembly election outcome, claiming that a “Vyavasta” was put in place to convert Congress’s landslide victory into a loss. Addressing young voters in a social media post, Gandhi said his remarks were backed by “100 per cent proof” and urged Gen Z to pay close attention as it concerned their future.

“I want the young people of India to understand this clearly. Your future is being destroyed. So it’s important that you listen and watch,” he said. Gandhi directly questioned the Election Commission of India and the integrity of the democratic process, suggesting that irregularities were carried out to tilt results in the BJP’s favour.

'Haryana CM Nayab Was Sure Of BJP's Vyavasta': Rahul Gandhi 

Referring to a video clip of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Gandhi pointed to the CM’s comments made two days after polling. “Please notice the smile on his face and the word ‘Vyavasta’ (arrangement). What exactly is he talking about?” Gandhi asked. “When all exit polls and indicators showed that Congress was sweeping the election, this gentleman was very sure and smiling that the BJP had some ‘Vyavasta’ that would reveal itself.”

 

ALSO READ: 'November Revolution': BJP Mocks Karnataka Congress Power Struggle With AI-Generated ‘Musical Chair’ Video

The Congress leader’s remarks come amid growing speculation within the party over the Haryana results, where early trends had suggested a strong Congress performance before the final tally swung in favour of the BJP. The Election Commission has not responded to Gandhi’s allegations so far.”

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 01:18 PM (IST)
