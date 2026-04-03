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HomeElection‘Double Loot And Double Betrayal’: Divya Maderna Targets Assam Government In Jorhat

‘Double Loot And Double Betrayal’: Divya Maderna Targets Assam Government In Jorhat

According to her, corruption has reached alarming levels across departments, with the government allegedly focusing on covering up irregularities instead of addressing them.

By : Ritu Raj Phukan | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
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A high-profile press conference at the Congress Bhawan in Jorhat brought focus to a range of political, economic and social issues in Assam. The briefing was addressed by former Rajasthan MLA and AICC National Secretary Divya Maderna, along with AICC Media Coordinator Harmeet Baweja and Jorhat Media Chairman Trishanku Sharma.

Speaking under the Congress’s vision of a “Safe Assam,” Maderna delivered a sharp critique of the current government, alleging failures across sectors. She remarked that the much-publicised “double engine government” had turned into “double loot and double betrayal,” accusing it of misleading the people.

Allegations Of Suppressed Voices And Corruption

Maderna claimed that the voices of nearly 3.5 crore people in Assam are being systematically suppressed. She said the youth are among the worst affected, facing uncertainty and a lack of opportunities.

According to her, corruption has reached alarming levels across departments, with the government allegedly focusing on covering up irregularities instead of addressing them.

Governance And Development Under Scrutiny

Criticising governance over the past decade, she said Assam’s dignity and self-respect have suffered. She accused the administration of relying on rhetoric and slogans rather than delivering results.

Maderna further alleged that religious and political narratives are being prioritised, while core issues such as employment, education and infrastructure remain neglected.

‘Syndicate Raj’ And Development Concerns

She alleged that Assam is operating under a “syndicate raj,” with illegal networks active in sectors including coal, betel nut (supari) and sand.

Referring to a NITI Aayog report, she said Assam’s drop to the 23rd position reflects governance and development challenges.

Rising Debt And Economic Strain

Describing the state’s economy as “in the ICU,” Maderna said Assam’s total debt has risen to nearly ₹2 lakh crore.

She added that every newborn in the state carries an average debt burden of around ₹57,000, calling it a sign of unsustainable financial management.

Unemployment And Social Distress

On employment, she said more than 21 lakh youth in Assam are unemployed, with limited job opportunities available.

She also raised concerns over a reported increase in youth suicides, linking it to economic distress and lack of prospects.

Education System Concerns

Maderna alleged that between 8,000 and 9,000 government schools have been shut in recent years, disproportionately affecting rural and economically weaker students.

She said this has led to the growing dominance of private schools, making education increasingly expensive and less accessible.

Healthcare System Under Pressure

She criticised the healthcare sector, stating that government hospitals face up to 97% shortage of medical staff in some cases.

Maderna also pointed out that Assam’s maternal mortality rate remains higher than the national average, indicating systemic issues in public health infrastructure.

Tea Garden Workers’ Plight

Highlighting the condition of tea garden workers, she said the promised daily wage of ₹351 has not been implemented, with workers receiving around Rs 250.

She further stated that around 57% of women in tea garden communities suffer from anaemia, calling it a serious concern.

High-Profile Visits

Taking aim at official visits, Congress leaders said such tours often remain limited to photo opportunities without delivering solutions.

On floods, Maderna questioned the government’s target of making Assam flood-free by 2031, asking whether affected people are expected to wait that long for relief.

‘Safe Assam’ Vision And Political Message

Concluding the press meet, Congress leaders reiterated that the government has failed to meet public expectations and has weakened development and public trust.

Reaffirming their “Safe Assam” vision, they expressed confidence that public sentiment may shift as governance, economic and welfare issues continue to dominate the discourse in the state.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 'Safe Assam' vision mentioned in the article?

The 'Safe Assam' vision is a concept put forth by Congress leaders, focusing on addressing political, economic, and social issues within the state. It aims to strengthen governance, economic welfare, and public trust.

What are the main criticisms leveled against the current government in Assam?

The current government is accused of failing across sectors, leading to 'double loot and double betrayal.' Allegations include suppressed voices, rampant corruption, and neglecting key issues like employment and education.

How has the economic situation in Assam been described?

Assam's economy is described as 'in the ICU,' with a total debt nearing ₹2 lakh crore. Each newborn reportedly carries an average debt burden of around ₹57,000, indicating unsustainable financial management.

What concerns have been raised about education and healthcare in Assam?

The article alleges the closure of thousands of government schools, making education more expensive. Healthcare faces a significant shortage of medical staff in government hospitals, and the maternal mortality rate is above the national average.

What is the alleged 'syndicate raj' in Assam?

The 'syndicate raj' refers to alleged illegal networks operating in sectors such as coal, betel nut, and sand. This is presented as a symptom of governance and development challenges in the state.

About the author Ritu Raj Phukan

Ritu Raj Phukan is a journalist from Assam who works across Assam and other parts of the North East. He covers political, crime, law and order, social, and other news. He has been working as a journalist for around 17 years.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aicc Assam Elections CONGRESS Assam Assembly Elections 2026 AICC National Secretary Divya Maderna
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