CSDS Official, Cited By Rahul Gandhi On 'Vote Theft' Claims In Maharashtra, Booked For 'False Claims'

The Nagpur Police has registered an FIR against Sanjay Kumar, an official from the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), over the 'voter theft' row. He was booked due to his controversial social media posts on the Maharashtra elections, claiming discrepancies in the Election Commission's figures, reported news agency ANI.

The FIR has been filed under multiple sections of the BNS, including sections 175, 353(1)(b), 212, and 340(1)(2), indicating charges related to false information and potential election-related violations.

Kumar's 'findings' were cited by Rahul Gandhi as well to back his allegations of vote theft.

What Sanjay Kumar Said

The row began when psephologist and Lokniti-CSDS co-director Sanjay Kumar claimed massive fluctuations in voter numbers between the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Maharashtra. According to his post, Nashik West had seen a 47% rise in voters while Hingna recorded a 43% jump.

Congress leaders quickly amplified the figures. Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, used them to back his long-running charge of “vote chori” (vote theft) and accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP.

But soon after, Kumar deleted the post, admitting it was based on a “data misreading” and apologising. By then, the damage was already done.