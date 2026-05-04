Chowrangee Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Chowrangee Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Chowrangee constituency number 162 of West Bengal, was won by Nayna Bandyopadhyay in 2021 from TMC who secured 70101 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Devdutta Maji from BJP who secured 24757 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 45344 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Chowrangee Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.