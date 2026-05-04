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Chhatna Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Chhatna Election Result 2026 Live Updates: West Bengal Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromChhatna constituency, win loss tally here.
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Chhatna Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Chhatna constituency number 248 of West Bengal, was won by Satyanarayan Mukhopadhyay in 2021 from BJP who secured 90233 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Subasish Batabyal from TMC who secured 83069 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 7164 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Chhatna Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
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