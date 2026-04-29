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HomeElectionMamata Banerjee Casts Vote In Bhabanipur, Displays Inked Finger

Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote In Bhabanipur, Displays Inked Finger

Mamata Banerjee typically casts her vote at Mitra Institution in the afternoon and poses for photographs showing her inked finger. This time, however, the visuals were markedly different.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mamata Banerjee protested alleged vote rigging, accusing BJP of force.
  • Chief Minister joined street protests on polling day for irregularities.
  • She visited multiple locations, interacting with voters and party workers.

Mamata Banerjee casted her vote in Bhabanipur o Wednesday evening and flaunted her inked finger later.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to the streets early on polling day in an unusual show of protest, alleging large-scale rigging during the ongoing Assembly elections and accusing the BJP of influencing the electoral process by force.

The Assembly elections this year have thrown up several unexpected moments, with observers noting that it is rare to see a ruling chief minister taking to the streets so early on polling day to protest alleged irregularities.

Mamata Banerjee, a long-time opposition leader who has served as Chief Minister for 15 years, was seen in an unfamiliar avatar during the second phase of voting, acting less like an incumbent and more like a candidate fighting from the ground.

From Candidate To Protester In Bhabanipur

On the morning of polling, Mamata Banerjee was seen moving across Bhabanipur, at times in Chetla and at other moments in Chakraberia, where she sat on the road beside a party office for nearly an hour.

Traditionally, Banerjee casts her vote at Mitra Institution in the afternoon and poses for photographs showing her inked finger. This time, however, the visuals were markedly different.

‘BJP Is Rigging By Force’: Mamata’s Allegations

Raising repeated complaints through the morning, Mamata Banerjee said, “Is this what the goonda king is doing? Has the country been sold out? The motive is very clear, BJP is rigging by force.”

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She further alleged, “How many observers have come from outside, BJP is doing what it says. It is committing terrorism in the area.”

Suvendu Adhikari Arrives As Tensions Escalate

After polling began, at 7:15 AM, the Chief Minister left her residence and first visited Ward No. 82 of Firhad Hakim.

From there, she proceeded to Ward No. 70 on Chakraberia Road, where she remained for around an hour and a half.

While Mamata Banerjee was present there, central forces arrived, followed by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, triggering a chaotic situation at the spot.

Mamata’s Poll-Day Movement Across Constituency

Following the confrontation, Banerjee travelled to the Trinamool Congress party office on Loudon Street in Ward No. 63.

She then moved to Colin Street and later to Park Street, where she interacted with voters outside polling booths.

At 11:15 AM, she reached Sakhawat Memorial Girls’ School on Lord Sinha Road and again addressed voters from her car.

From there, Banerjee returned to her Kalighat residence at around 11:30 AM via Padmapukur.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Mamata Banerjee protest on polling day?

Mamata Banerjee protested on polling day alleging large-scale rigging and accusing the BJP of influencing the electoral process by force.

Where did Mamata Banerjee protest on polling day?

Mamata Banerjee protested by moving across Bhabanipur, including areas like Chetla and Chakraberia, and sat on the road beside a party office.

What specific accusations did Mamata Banerjee make against the BJP?

She accused the BJP of 'rigging by force' and 'committing terrorism in the area,' suggesting external observers were influenced.

What happened when Suvendu Adhikari arrived at the protest location?

Central forces and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari arrived at the location where Mamata Banerjee was present, triggering a chaotic situation.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee Bhabanipur BJP Rigging Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Election Corner
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