Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote In Bhabanipur, Displays Inked Finger

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mamata Banerjee protested alleged vote rigging, accusing BJP of force.

Chief Minister joined street protests on polling day for irregularities.

She visited multiple locations, interacting with voters and party workers.

Mamata Banerjee casted her vote in Bhabanipur o Wednesday evening and flaunted her inked finger later.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to the streets early on polling day in an unusual show of protest, alleging large-scale rigging during the ongoing Assembly elections and accusing the BJP of influencing the electoral process by force.

The Assembly elections this year have thrown up several unexpected moments, with observers noting that it is rare to see a ruling chief minister taking to the streets so early on polling day to protest alleged irregularities.

Mamata Banerjee, a long-time opposition leader who has served as Chief Minister for 15 years, was seen in an unfamiliar avatar during the second phase of voting, acting less like an incumbent and more like a candidate fighting from the ground.

From Candidate To Protester In Bhabanipur

On the morning of polling, Mamata Banerjee was seen moving across Bhabanipur, at times in Chetla and at other moments in Chakraberia, where she sat on the road beside a party office for nearly an hour.

Traditionally, Banerjee casts her vote at Mitra Institution in the afternoon and poses for photographs showing her inked finger. This time, however, the visuals were markedly different.

‘BJP Is Rigging By Force’: Mamata’s Allegations

Raising repeated complaints through the morning, Mamata Banerjee said, “Is this what the goonda king is doing? Has the country been sold out? The motive is very clear, BJP is rigging by force.”

ALSO READ | TVK Chief Vijay Heads To Shirdi After Tiruchendur Visit As Post-Poll Spiritual Tour Continues

She further alleged, “How many observers have come from outside, BJP is doing what it says. It is committing terrorism in the area.”

Suvendu Adhikari Arrives As Tensions Escalate

After polling began, at 7:15 AM, the Chief Minister left her residence and first visited Ward No. 82 of Firhad Hakim.

From there, she proceeded to Ward No. 70 on Chakraberia Road, where she remained for around an hour and a half.

While Mamata Banerjee was present there, central forces arrived, followed by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, triggering a chaotic situation at the spot.

Mamata’s Poll-Day Movement Across Constituency

Following the confrontation, Banerjee travelled to the Trinamool Congress party office on Loudon Street in Ward No. 63.

She then moved to Colin Street and later to Park Street, where she interacted with voters outside polling booths.

At 11:15 AM, she reached Sakhawat Memorial Girls’ School on Lord Sinha Road and again addressed voters from her car.

From there, Banerjee returned to her Kalighat residence at around 11:30 AM via Padmapukur.