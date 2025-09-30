Bihar's Final Voter List Released: Check Link, Steps To Follow To Access PDF

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday unveiled the final electoral roll for Bihar after completing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter records. This exercise, undertaken after a gap of 22 years, followed the publication of draft rolls on 1 August. Citizens and political parties had until 1 September to file claims and objections. The draft rolls featured 7.24 crore electors.

Bihar Final Voter List: Check Link, Steps To Follow To Access PDF

Click here to access the ECI website, where the list is available for download. Users can access the final roll by entering details such as the state, district, assembly constituency, and roll type. To view the updated records, “Bihar Final Roll 2025” must be selected, followed by captcha verification and choosing the relevant area within the assembly seat.

A screenshot of the webpage to access the final Bihar voter list.



The consolidated PDF shows voters included on the list and marks deletions as ‘Deleted’.

A screenshot of a deleted from a seat in Patna.

The final rolls released show an increase of 88,108 voters in Muzaffarpur district, from 32,03,370 in the draft roll to 32,91,478 now. In Patna district, the number has gone up by 1,63,600.



District Administration of Patna stated on X, "In light of the directives of the Election Commission India, the final publication of the voter list for all 14 Assembly constituencies in Patna district was out today under the Intensive Revision Campaign, 2025, based on the eligibility date of 01.07.2025. According to this, the total number of electors is 48,15,294, which is 1,63,600 more than the total number of electors, 46,51,694, included in the draft list published on 01 August 2025."

ECI to Visit Patna to Review Preparations, Bihar Election Schedule Expected Next Week

Sources told PTI that the Commission will visit Patna on 4 and 5 October to review election readiness in the state. Ahead of this visit, a briefing for general, police, and expenditure observers has been scheduled in the capital on 3 October. In total, 470 observers will be deployed for the Bihar elections and select assembly bypolls.

The poll schedule is expected to be declared next week, with the first phase likely to follow the Chhath festival in late October. The term of the current 243-member Bihar Assembly concludes on 22 November.

The SIR has faced sharp criticism from opposition parties, who allege that the revision process risks disenfranchising a significant number of genuine voters. They have claimed that crores of citizens may be stripped of their right to vote.

The Election Commission has, however, rejected these claims, stating that no eligible citizen will be excluded while ensuring that no ineligible name remains on the rolls.