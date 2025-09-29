Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025‘VC Plus VR’: Congress Jibes At Shah's 160-Seat Target In Bihar, Alleges 'Vote Chori' And 'Revdi' Strategy

‘VC Plus VR’: Congress Jibes At Shah's 160-Seat Target In Bihar, Alleges 'Vote Chori' And 'Revdi' Strategy

Congress accuses Home Minister Amit Shah of planning "vote theft" and using "vote revdi" to secure over 160 seats for NDA in Bihar.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 07:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: With Home Minister Amit Shah urging people to ensure NDA victory in more than 160 seats in Bihar, the Congress on Monday said he is hoping that "VC (vote chori) plus VR (vote revdi)" will bring about this outcome.

It asserted that the politically conscious people of Bihar will defeat these "machinations".

In an X post, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said that in education, VC stands for Vice Chancellor; in the world of start-ups, VC stands for Venture Capital and in the military, VC is Vir Chakra. "But now there is a new kind of VC that is defining our politics -- vote chori (vote theft)," he wrote.

"And the sutradhar (director) has already unveiled the target for VC in Bihar. The Union Home Minister has confidently declared that the NDA will get more than 160 seats out of 243," Ramesh said on X.

"He is hoping that VC plus VR (vote revdi, or vote doles) will bring about this outcome. The politically most conscious people of Bihar will defeat these machinations," he said.

"It will be the Mahagatbandhan in Bihar. And the first place the tremor will be felt is in New Delhi," Ramesh added.

His remarks came after Amit Shah on Saturday charged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his allies such as RJD president Lalu Prasad of trying to "secure voting rights for infiltrators".

"I promise you that each and every infiltrator will be driven out of Bihar if the NDA wins with a two-third majority, with a tally of 160-plus seats," the Union home minister said in Bihar's Araria.

The Election Commission is likely to announce the dates for the polls for the 243-seat Bihar assembly soon.

Shah noted that the party had done well in the region in the last assembly polls, but added, "You must strive to do better this time. Only then can the target of 160-plus be achieved". 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 29 Sep 2025 07:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Elections NDA BJP CONGRESS AMIT SHAH
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
PoK On The Boil: 2 Killed, 18 Injured As Civil Unrest Erupts Against Pakistan Govt, Locals Clash With Forces
PoK On The Boil: 2 Killed, 18 Injured As Civil Unrest Erupts Against Pakistan Govt
India
ABP Exclusive: 'Wanted To Retaliate Against Pakistan After 26/11 Mumbai Attack' Says Chidambaram
ABP Exclusive: 'Wanted To Retaliate Against Pakistan After 26/11 Mumbai Attack' Says Chidambaram
Cities
Karur Stampede: Police Blame Vijay’s ‘Display Of Power, Unplanned Roadshow’; Report Says TVK Sought Power Cut
Karur Stampede: Police Blame Vijay’s ‘Display Of Political Power’; Report Says TVK Sought Power Cut
Cricket
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Clinches 9th Asia Cup Title, Rejects Trophy from Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Durga Pandal In Bengal Portrays Anti-India Leaders Including Trump As Demons
Breaking: Maharashtra Tussle Over Language, London Stabbings, Pune River Tragedy And Crime Spike Now
Mahadangal: “I Love Mohammad” Poster Row Sparks Violence in Bareilly; Political War Erupts | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Protests Erupt In Peru While Crime And Safety Incidents Reported Across India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Why Congress's Patna CWC Is More Symbolism Than Strategy
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget