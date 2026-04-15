Bihar Govt Oath Ceremony: JD(U) Picks Bijendra, Vijay As Deputy CMs, Say Source

Who Is Vijay Kumar Chaudhary?

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary is a veteran Bihar politician and a close associate of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He began his career as a State Bank of India officer before entering politics, following in the footsteps of his father, who was also a legislator.

After his father’s death, he entered electoral politics and won a by-election from the Dalsinghsarai Assembly constituency in 1982 on a Congress ticket. He went on to serve as a Congress MLA from 1985 to 1990.

In 2005, he joined Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and currently represents the Sarairanjan constituency. He is presently Bihar’s Minister for Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs, having earlier handled key portfolios including Education, Finance, and Commercial Taxes. He has also served as Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Who Is Bijendra Prasad Yadav?

Bijendra Prasad Yadav currently holds the portfolios of Energy, Finance, and Commercial Taxes in the state government.

He has been continuously elected from the Supaul Assembly constituency since 1990, making him one of the longest-serving MLAs in the state. He also previously served as the state president of the Janata Dal (United).

He first became a minister in 1990 in the Lalu Prasad-led government and has remained part of successive state cabinets since then, marking an uninterrupted ministerial career spanning decades.