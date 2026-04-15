Bihar Govt Oath Ceremony: JD(U) Picks Bijendra, Vijay As Deputy CMs, Say Source

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HomeElectionBihar Govt Oath Ceremony: JD(U) Picks Bijendra Yadav, Vijay Chaudhary As Deputy CMs, Say Sources

Bihar Govt Oath Ceremony: JD(U) Picks Bijendra Yadav, Vijay Chaudhary As Deputy CMs, Say Sources

JD(U)’s Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav are expected to be sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers, according to sources. Further cabinet expansion is likely after upcoming state elections.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 09:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samrat Chaudhary named Bihar's new Chief Minister.
  • Two JD(U) leaders to serve as Deputy CMs.

After Nitish Kumar resigned from the Chief Minister post on Tuesday, ending a 20-year-old era, Samrat Chaudhary named as the new CM and along with that, from the JD(U) Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Water Resources Minister Vijay Choudhary will be sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers, as per the sources. 

According to information received regarding the cabinet expansion, additional ministers will be sworn in after the completition of all the five-states elections. Work on the ministerial list will begin in two to three days.

According to the sources, the Home Department and Speaker position to remain with BJP. 

Who Is Vijay Kumar Chaudhary?
Vijay Kumar Chaudhary is a veteran Bihar politician and a close associate of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He began his career as a State Bank of India officer before entering politics, following in the footsteps of his father, who was also a legislator.

After his father’s death, he entered electoral politics and won a by-election from the Dalsinghsarai Assembly constituency in 1982 on a Congress ticket. He went on to serve as a Congress MLA from 1985 to 1990.

In 2005, he joined Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and currently represents the Sarairanjan constituency. He is presently Bihar’s Minister for Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs, having earlier handled key portfolios including Education, Finance, and Commercial Taxes. He has also served as Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Who Is Bijendra Prasad Yadav?
Bijendra Prasad Yadav currently holds the portfolios of Energy, Finance, and Commercial Taxes in the state government.

He has been continuously elected from the Supaul Assembly constituency since 1990, making him one of the longest-serving MLAs in the state. He also previously served as the state president of the Janata Dal (United).

He first became a minister in 1990 in the Lalu Prasad-led government and has remained part of successive state cabinets since then, marking an uninterrupted ministerial career spanning decades.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been named the new Chief Minister after Nitish Kumar's resignation?

Samrat Chaudhary has been named the new Chief Minister. Along with him, Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Choudhary will be sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Who are the new Deputy Chief Ministers?

Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Choudhary will be sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers. They are both ministers from the JD(U).

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 09:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Politics 2026 Samrat Choudhary BJP CM Oath 2026 First BJP Chief Minister Of Bihar Samrat Choudhary Swearing In Time Today Samrat Choudhary Oath Ceremony Bihar CM Oath 2026 Samrat Choudhary Swearing-in Samrat Choudhary Oath Gandhi Maidan Oath Ceremony Bihar Government Formation 2026 NDA Bihar Government Oath Samrat Choudhary CM Swearing-in Date Samrat Choudhary New Cabinet Bihar CM Inauguration 2026 Nitish Kumar Political News Bihar Election Aftermath Narendra Modi Bihar Oath Ceremony Amit Shah Bihar Oath Ceremony Bijendra Prasad Yadav Vijay Choudhary
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