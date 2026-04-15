Bihar Govt Oath Ceremony: JD(U) Picks Bijendra, Vijay As Deputy CMs, Say Source

Samrat Chaudhary has been named the new Chief Minister. Along with him, Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Choudhary will be sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers.
Bihar Govt Oath Ceremony: JD(U) Picks Bijendra Yadav, Vijay Chaudhary As Deputy CMs, Say Sources
JD(U)’s Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav are expected to be sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers, according to sources. Further cabinet expansion is likely after upcoming state elections.
- Samrat Chaudhary named Bihar's new Chief Minister.
- Two JD(U) leaders to serve as Deputy CMs.
After Nitish Kumar resigned from the Chief Minister post on Tuesday, ending a 20-year-old era, Samrat Chaudhary named as the new CM and along with that, from the JD(U) Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Water Resources Minister Vijay Choudhary will be sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers, as per the sources.
According to information received regarding the cabinet expansion, additional ministers will be sworn in after the completition of all the five-states elections. Work on the ministerial list will begin in two to three days.
According to the sources, the Home Department and Speaker position to remain with BJP.
#BREAKING | बिहार में आज CM की शपथ लेंगे सम्राट चौधरी, गृह विभाग, स्पीकर पद बीजेपी के पास रहेगा-सूत्र@aparna_journo | @_shashankkrhttps://t.co/smwhXUROiK#BiharNews #BiharCM #Oath #SamratChoudhary #BJP #ABPNews pic.twitter.com/5r5JTl23ml— ABP News (@ABPNews) April 15, 2026
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who has been named the new Chief Minister after Nitish Kumar's resignation?
Who are the new Deputy Chief Ministers?
Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Choudhary will be sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers. They are both ministers from the JD(U).