HomeElection 2025Akhilesh Yadav Says Bihar Voted For Change, Alleges BJP Behind ‘Fake Exit Polls’

Akhilesh Yadav Says Bihar Voted For Change, Alleges BJP Behind ‘Fake Exit Polls’

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed that similar exit polls during the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh had proven wrong, as "big BJP leaders had lost along with the fake exit polls".

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 11:39 PM (IST)
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday congratulated voters of Bihar for what he described as "historic voting for change" and expressed confidence that a "progressive, job-creating Mahagathbandhan government" would soon be formed in the state.

He also advised all Mahagathbandhan candidates, workers and supporters to remain vigilant during the counting process and keep a watch where the EVMs are stored and maintain a 24-hour surveillance there.

In a post on social media platform X, Yadav alleged that the ruling party was spreading confusion through "pre-planned fake exit polls".

He said some television channels were "deliberately misleading the public" by publishing exit poll graphics "prepared several days in advance".

"Jiska dana uska gana' (Those who feed, people sing their tune)," Yadav said, questioning how news channels could release detailed exit poll data within hours when the Election Commission itself takes several days to share voter turnout figures.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed that similar exit polls during the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh had proven wrong, as "big BJP leaders had lost along with the fake exit polls".

He accused the BJP and its "system" of attempting to demoralise opposition supporters ahead of counting, allegedly to "manipulate results" through what he called a "Chandigarh-style tactic".

Urging all Mahagathbandhan candidates, workers and supporters to remain vigilant during the counting process, Yadav said, "Keep watch where the EVMs are stored and maintain 24-hour surveillance. The Mahagathbandhan is winning, don't rest until you have the certificate of victory." Yadav invoked a slogan linking the alliance's campaign to regional pride, saying, "We defeated them in Awadh, you are defeating them in Magadh. The formula for victory, no rest till the win is confirmed." Counting for the Bihar assembly will be held on November 14. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 11:39 PM (IST)
