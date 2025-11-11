'One-Sided Wave': BJP Confident Of 'Massive' NDA Win In Bihar After Record Voter Turnout

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday exuded confidence about the NDA winning the Bihar Assembly polls with a "massive majority", while asserting that there was a "one-sided wave" among the electorate in favour of the state's incumbent alliance.

As the two-phase polling in Bihar concluded on Tuesday evening, Exit Polls predicted a big victory for the NDA, with the Mahagathbandhan a distant second. They also predicted a disappointing show by Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj in its debut outing, forecasting a range of 0-5 seats for it in the 243-member Assembly.

"In this election, the voters of Bihar have demonstrated unprecedented enthusiasm. The proof of this is the historically recorded voter turnout (sic). This is also a testament to the unwavering faith of the people of Bihar in their democratic consciousness," said Dharmendra Pradhan, the BJP's Bihar polls in-charge, in a post on X.

"The way mothers, sisters, youth, and all sections of society have participated in this election makes it clear that Bihar is once again going to choose the NDA for the continuity of development, good governance, stability, peace, and prosperity. Once again, thanks and congratulations to all," the Union minister added.

Asked to comment about the Exit Polls, BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain told PTI Videos, "No matter what any poll says... The BJP-NDA is going to win the election with at least 160 seats. There was a one-sided wave (in favour of NDA)." Women, who came out in large numbers, voted for the NDA, he claimed "We are fully hopeful that the BJP-NDA will win the election with a massive majority and once again form a government," the former Union minister claimed.

Hussain said the BJP and NDA worked hard during the elections, while the RJD and the Congress kept fighting among themselves.

Asked about the Jan Suraaj party, the BJP leader said it was only visible on social media and not on the ground. "It will be a big thing if Jan Suraaj even opens its account (wins at least one seat in the election)," he added.

Bihar recorded its highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 per cent, provisionally, at the close of polling in the second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly elections, seen as a referendum on the state's longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

