Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP In Bihar, Alleges 'Unemployment, Rampant Corruption'

Begusarai (Bihar) [India], November 1 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused the BJP-led government in Bihar of failing to address unemployment, corruption, and women's welfare, alleging that it tried to influence voters by distributing Rs 10,000 ahead of polling for the Assembly elections.



While addressing a public rally in Bachhwara, Begusarai, Priyanka Gandhi said, "... When the public becomes aware, politicians who live in palaces and focus on brandishing their image begin to feel afraid. That is why they resort to vote theft... Youth are unemployed, and corruption is prevailing in Bihar... All the factories you see in Bihar were Congress' initiatives; institutions like IIT and AIIMS were built by Jawaharlal Nehru..."



"We demand equality in society to end the exploitation of minorities... They did nothing for women in Bihar, but distributed Rs 10,000 just before the elections. Their intentions are not good. Cast your vote wisely, it is your right and a matter of self-respect," she said.



She also criticised the BJP government for allegedly weakening the country and fostering division among people, and reiterated the "vote-chori" claims and concerns over SIR.



Vadra highlighted Bihar's rich history and cultural heritage, but lamented the state's lack of development. She emphasised that despite the country's contributions, progress is not happening as it should.



She accused the BJP of following a politics of division, promoting false nationalism, and weakening the country's institutions. She claimed that the BJP's policies are designed to distract people from real issues, such as unemployment and inflation.



"This land of yours, it's a very beautiful land. It walks alongside Mother Ganga; it's a sacred land. From this very land Gandhiji started his movement against the British. This country has given a lot, great officials, leaders, patriots, poets... yet its development isn't happening properly. The struggle Mahatma Gandhi began was a struggle for the Constitution. The Constitution gave us freedom, development, rights, the greatest right it gave was the vote. It made you citizens of the country", Vadra said.



She reiterated the Congress party's claims of "vote-chori" (vote theft) by the BJP, citing the removal of 65 lakh voters from the electoral rolls. She alleged that this move is an attempt to undermine the democratic process.



"What the BJP government has done is weaken people. They have been in power for twenty years... your government has become weak, not strong. They have put your vote in danger. They follow a politics of division so that there is enmity between religions, enmity between castes. A false nationalism is being displayed across the country and here. To distract you, they raise one issue or another. They got SIR done, which resulted in 65 lakh votes being cut; your rights are being reduced. Your rights are being taken away. All the government schemes and benefits you receive are being weakened. The schemes and facilities that help you in your daily life are being deliberately undermined.", Priyanka said.



She also criticised the government's failure to address unemployment in Bihar, leading to mass migration of people to other parts of the country. She pointed out that people from Bihar can be found working in various states, from Kerala to Kashmir.



The Congress leader said, "Big BJP leaders, chief ministers, the home minister, prime minister, they talk about Nehru, but either they talk about the future (2050) or about the past: 'Nehru ruined this,' 'Indira Gandhi ruined that.' Do they talk about your present? Do they ask you how you are surviving in this inflation? There are no jobs in Bihar; there is no employment... people have to migrate across the country. I have seen from Kerala to Kashmir that people are leaving Bihar. If you're building a road in Kashmir and ask the worker where he's from, he will say, 'I have come from Bihar."



Voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)