Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav, contesting the Chapra assembly seat in Bihar for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has declared assets totalling Rupees 24.81 crore in his election affidavit. Filing under his original name, Shatrughan Yadav, the actor-singer listed movable assets of Rupees 16.89 crore and immovable properties worth Rupees 7.91 crore. His wife, Chanda Yadav, also joined the RJD alongside him and declared movable assets of Rupees 90.02 lakh and immovable properties valued at Rupees 6.49 crore. The affidavit includes Rupees 5 lakh in cash held by Khesari Lal Yadav and Rupees 2 lakh held by his wife, gold jewellery worth Rupees 35 lakh, and multiple bank accounts. Among his high-value possessions is a Land Rover Defender luxury car, purchased in 2023 for Rupees 3 crore.

“My heart has always been with the RJD,” Yadav said after submitting his nomination papers. The 35-year-old joined the party just a day before filing, accompanied by Chanda in Patna on Thursday.

According to the affidavit, Yadav’s annual income for 2023-24 stands at Rupee 73.5 lakh, a decline from Rupees 95.02 lakh in 2022-23 and Rupees 1.01 crore in 2020-21. Combining movable and immovable assets, his total net worth remains Rupees 24.81 crore.

Khesari Lal Yadav’s journey from humble beginnings to Bhojpuri superstardom has been widely chronicled. He has appeared in over 100 films and performed more than 5,000 songs, earning him a massive fan following across Bihar and neighbouring states.

In his affidavit, Yadav recounted his early struggles. His father, Mangaru Yadav, worked as a street vendor in the mornings and a security guard at night. As a child, Khesari grazed cattle and sold milk in his village. Later, the family moved to Delhi, where they sold litti-chokha, a traditional Bihari dish- an experience Yadav describes as formative in shaping his work ethic and eventual success.

His entry into politics marks a new chapter for the celebrated singer-actor, bringing significant public attention to the Chapra constituency. Analysts note that Yadav’s celebrity status, coupled with his compelling personal story, may influence voters in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, reflecting the growing trend of actors joining politics in India.