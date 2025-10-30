Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025'Rahul Insulted Chhathi Maiyya...': Amit Shah Fires Ammo At INDIA Bloc, Says Will Be Wiped Out In Bihar

'Rahul Insulted Chhathi Maiyya...': Amit Shah Fires Ammo At INDIA Bloc, Says Will Be Wiped Out In Bihar

He criticised Rahul Gandhi's remarks on PM Modi and Chhath Puja, linking them to disrespect for Bihar's culture.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 03:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Union Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on the opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar on Thursday, saying the Mahagathbandhan will be wiped out in the state in the upcoming assembly polls. 

Addressing a rally in Bihar's Lakhisarai district, Shah sharply reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the people of Bihar will take revenge on Congress. 

The Union Home Minister alleged that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha insulted 'Chhathi Maiyya' while criticising Modi, saying those worshipping the goddess were doing drama. 

In an apparent jibe at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Shah called upon people to press on EVM buttons having NDA symbols with such rage that the tremors are "felt in Italy". 

"Sita Mata had worshipped 'Chhati Mata' in Munger... Rahul Gandhi insulted the goddess as he is ignorant of India's culture since Italy is his maternal home," Shah said.

Targeting former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi for their regime, Shah claimed that Bihar witnessed 'jungle raj' during their rule, while asserting that every vote to the NDA will bring development to the state.

"Bihar witnessed over 32,000 kidnappings and 12 major massacres during the Lalu-Rabri regime from 1992-2004... Nitish Kumar ended the 'jungle raj'... but RJD is trying to bring back 'jungle raj' in the state with a new face," he alleged.

He accused the UPA government of being involved in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore during 10 years of rule, whereas nobody could point fingers at Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for corruption.

"Lalu Prasad was involved in fodder, land-for-jobs, bitumen and flood relief scams... whereas Bihar moved on the path of development under the Nitish Kumar regime and the Centre hiked MSP for agri produce and bolstered infrastructure," he said.

In his address, Shah also announced that a medical college will be set up in Lakhisarai over the next two years in the name of Bihar's first chief minister, Shri Krishna Sinha.

He hailed Goddess Sita as "daughter of Bihar" and said that a grand temple will be built at Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi at a cost of Rs 850 crore. The temple will be connected through a direct train route tothe  Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he added

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 03:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
RAHUL GANDHI Bihar Elections 2025 AMIT SHAH
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi Police Tell Supreme Court: 2020 Delhi Riots Were Part Of An ‘Organised Regime Change Operation’
Delhi Police Tell Supreme Court: 2020 Delhi Riots Were Part Of An ‘Organised Regime Change Operation’
India
PM Modi In Bihar: ‘Don’t insult Chhathi Maiyya For Votes’; Govt Pursuing UNESCO Tag For Chhath
PM Modi In Bihar: ‘Don’t insult Chhathi Maiyya For Votes’; Govt Pursuing UNESCO Tag For Chhath
World
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
India
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: PM Modi Highlights GST Savings, Says NDA Policies Boost Youth Power And Growth
Bihar Election: PM Modi Urges UNESCO Recognition For Chhath Puja, Slams RJD-Congress Over Insult
PM Modi Slams RJD-Congress, Says Bihar Suffered From “Jungle Raj Of Guns, Cruelty And Corruption”
Bihar Elections: Rabri Devi Questions PM Modi And Amit Shah’s Frequent Visits, Calls Cash Transfers “Bribe”
Bihar: ASI Anirudh Kumar Brutally Murdered In Siwan, Law And Order Under Question
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget