Union Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on the opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar on Thursday, saying the Mahagathbandhan will be wiped out in the state in the upcoming assembly polls.

Addressing a rally in Bihar's Lakhisarai district, Shah sharply reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the people of Bihar will take revenge on Congress.

The Union Home Minister alleged that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha insulted 'Chhathi Maiyya' while criticising Modi, saying those worshipping the goddess were doing drama.

In an apparent jibe at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Shah called upon people to press on EVM buttons having NDA symbols with such rage that the tremors are "felt in Italy".

#WATCH | Lakhisarai, Bihar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Yesterday, Rahul Baba came and used some words to insult PM Modi. But by insulting PM Modi, he also insulted Chhathi Maiya. He said that those who celebrate Chhath Puja do drama. Rahul Baba, you will not understand… pic.twitter.com/UITq4gfu2g — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2025

"Sita Mata had worshipped 'Chhati Mata' in Munger... Rahul Gandhi insulted the goddess as he is ignorant of India's culture since Italy is his maternal home," Shah said.

Targeting former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi for their regime, Shah claimed that Bihar witnessed 'jungle raj' during their rule, while asserting that every vote to the NDA will bring development to the state.

"Bihar witnessed over 32,000 kidnappings and 12 major massacres during the Lalu-Rabri regime from 1992-2004... Nitish Kumar ended the 'jungle raj'... but RJD is trying to bring back 'jungle raj' in the state with a new face," he alleged.

He accused the UPA government of being involved in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore during 10 years of rule, whereas nobody could point fingers at Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for corruption.

"Lalu Prasad was involved in fodder, land-for-jobs, bitumen and flood relief scams... whereas Bihar moved on the path of development under the Nitish Kumar regime and the Centre hiked MSP for agri produce and bolstered infrastructure," he said.

In his address, Shah also announced that a medical college will be set up in Lakhisarai over the next two years in the name of Bihar's first chief minister, Shri Krishna Sinha.

He hailed Goddess Sita as "daughter of Bihar" and said that a grand temple will be built at Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi at a cost of Rs 850 crore. The temple will be connected through a direct train route tothe Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he added