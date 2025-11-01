Pappu Yadav Hits Out At Nitish Kumar: Says 'Bihar Run By Mafia, Not The Masses'

Purnea MP Pappu Yadav launched a sharp attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of presiding over a political system dominated by “criminals, mafias, and the rich.” His remarks came shortly after Nitish Kumar released a video message appealing to voters to support the NDA in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Responding to the Chief Minister’s appeal, Yadav alleged that Bihar’s political class continues to empower corrupt and criminal figures. “Criminals and offenders are the ones contesting elections. If you plant a babul tree, how will you get dates? All the criminals become ministers, and the mafia and the rich are given tickets. Leaders then perform political rituals around them,” Yadav said, criticizing the entrenched nexus between money, crime, and power.

He went on to question the future of governance in the state, asserting that as long as such candidates dominate the system, Bihar’s progress will remain stagnant.

Nitish Kumar’s Appeal

Earlier, in a video message released by the Janata Dal (United), Nitish Kumar made an emotional appeal to voters, asserting that his politics had never been about “personal gain or family interests.” He highlighted his administration’s record since 2005, crediting the NDA’s governance for restoring law and order and improving the state’s image. “Being a Bihari is now a matter of pride,” the Chief Minister said.

Kumar outlined his government’s welfare measures for women, marginalized communities, and economically weaker sections. He emphasized the role of the “double-engine government” — referring to the BJP-JD(U) alliance — in driving development with support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Calling for public support to build a “Viksit Bihar” (Developed Bihar), Nitish Kumar urged voters to give the NDA another term in power. The Bihar Assembly elections are set to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting scheduled for later in the month.