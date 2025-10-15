Bihar Elections 2025: Chirag Paswan’s LJP (RV) First Candidate List Out- Check Full Names Here

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Patna: Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), an alliance partner of the NDA, on Wednesday announced its first list of 14 candidates for the Bihar assembly polls.

Its state unit chief Raju Tiwary has been fielded from Govindganj in East Champaran, and another leader Hulas Pandey from the Brahampur seat in Buxar district.

According to the seat-sharing arrangement among NDA constituents, the LJP (RV) got 29 assembly segments, while the BJP and the JD(U) will contest 101 seats each.

Besides, Hindustani Awami Morcha (HAM) and RLM got six seats each.

Sources in the LJP (RV) said the names of the remaining 15 candidates would also be announced very soon.

The party nominated Sanjay Kumar Singh from Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Vishnu Dev Paswan from Darauli, Simant Mrinal from Garkha, Surendra Kumar from Sahebpur Kamal, and Babulal Saurya from Parbatta.

Other LJP (Ram Vilas) candidates are Mithun Kumar (Nath Nagar), Sunil Kumar (Paliganj), Rajeev Ranjan Singh (Dehri), Sangeeta Devi (Balrampur), Rani Kumari (Makhdumpur) and Prakash Chandra (Obra).

The elections to the 243-member Bihar assembly will be held on November 6 and 11, and the counting will take place on November 14.

