‘JDU No Longer With Nitish Kumar’: Tejashwi Yadav Says Party Now Run By 3 Leaders ‘Sold To BJP’

Bihar Election 2025: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Wednesday filed his nomination papers from Raghopur constituency ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, in the presence of his parents and former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.

After filing his nomination, Tejashwi launched a sharp attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming that the Janata Dal (United) is no longer under his control.

“Now, Nitish Kumar is not running JDU. JDU is being run by Lalan Singh, Sanjay Jha and Vijay Choudhary. JDU does not remain with Nitish Kumar. These three leaders have been sold to the BJP, and they have destroyed Nitish Kumar. The whole community will avenge this,” Tejashwi said.

The RJD leader further hit out at the BJP-led government, alleging that the so-called ‘double engine government’ had failed Bihar.

“One engine of the double-engine government runs on corruption, and the other on crime. The people of Bihar want change this time, and change is certain,” he said.

‘Mahagathbandhan United Under Tejashwi’s Leadership’: RJD

RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari, speaking to ANI, said that the Mahagathbandhan was united and confident of victory under Tejashwi’s leadership.

“Everything is fine in the Mahagathbandhan, there are no ifs or buts, no conflicts. The Mahagathbandhan is united and is fighting the elections strongly. With immense public support and the blessings of the people, a Tejashwi government is going to be formed in Bihar,” he said.

Tiwari also took a dig at the ruling alliance, saying, “This is the farewell of the NDA. Upendra Kushwaha has also said that something is not right somewhere, Jitan Ram Manjhi is upset, Nitish Kumar is upset. NDA now stands for ‘Naiya Doobegi Abki Baar’… Now, Bihar wants a Tejashwi government.”

JDU Declares First List of Candidates

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) released its first list of 57 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025. The list was approved by the party’s national president Nitish Kumar, and includes Umesh Khushwaha for Mahanar, Shravan Kumar for Nalanda, and Sunil Kumar for Bhore (SC), among others.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha also filed his nomination from Lakhisarai, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Polling for the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar will be held in two phases—on November 6 and November 11—with vote counting scheduled for November 14.

While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has already settled its seat-sharing formula, discussions continue within the Mahagathbandhan to finalise seat distribution.