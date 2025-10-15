BJP’s Second List for Bihar Polls: Who Lost Tickets, Who Got Electoral Chance- Key Takeaways

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The BJP has announced its second list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, including several high-profile and politically significant constituencies. The announcement has stirred political activity across the state. Popular singer Maithili Thakur, who joined the BJP just a day ago, has also been given a ticket. While some sitting MLAs have been denied tickets, the party is banking on fresh faces in key constituencies.

Which MLAs Lost Their Tickets?

Maithili Thakur has been fielded from Alipur. Former IPS officer Anand Mishra, who joined BJP from the Jan Suraj, will contest from Buxar. The party denied ticket to Gyanendra Gyanu from Barh, opting instead for Dr. Siyaram Singh. In Chhapra, CN Gupta’s ticket was cut, and Chhoti Kumari has been nominated in his place.

BJP Bets On New Faces

The BJP is also promoting several new candidates in constituencies such as Shahpur, Agiaon and Muzaffarpur. Rakesh Ojha will contest from Shahpur, where Munni Devi had run in the previous assembly elections. Mahesh Paswan is the new candidate from Agiaon, replacing 2020 BJP candidate Shivesh Kumar. In Muzaffarpur, the party has nominated Ranjan Kumar, following Suresh Sharma’s loss in the last election.

From Gopalganj, BJP is fielding Subhash Singh, cutting Kusum Devi’s ticket. Kusum Devi had won a by-election after the death of her husband, Subhash Singh, who had previously won the seat on a BJP ticket in 2020.

Vinay Kumar Singh, a former MLA from Sonpur and relative of strongman leader Prabhunath Singh, has been renominated by the party. Meanwhile, BJP has given a ticket to Kedarnath Singh, brother of Prabhnuath Singh, from Baniyapur. Kedarnath had earlier been associated with the RJD.