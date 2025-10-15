Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025BJP’s Second List for Bihar Polls: Who Lost Tickets, Who Got Electoral Chance- Key Takeaways

BJP’s Second List for Bihar Polls: Who Lost Tickets, Who Got Electoral Chance- Key Takeaways

The BJP is also promoting several new candidates in constituencies such as Shahpur, Agiaon and Muzaffarpur.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 07:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The BJP has announced its second list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, including several high-profile and politically significant constituencies. The announcement has stirred political activity across the state. Popular singer Maithili Thakur, who joined the BJP just a day ago, has also been given a ticket. While some sitting MLAs have been denied tickets, the party is banking on fresh faces in key constituencies.

Which MLAs Lost Their Tickets?

Maithili Thakur has been fielded from Alipur. Former IPS officer Anand Mishra, who joined BJP from the Jan Suraj, will contest from Buxar. The party denied ticket to Gyanendra Gyanu from Barh, opting instead for Dr. Siyaram Singh. In Chhapra, CN Gupta’s ticket was cut, and Chhoti Kumari has been nominated in his place.

BJP Bets On New Faces

The BJP is also promoting several new candidates in constituencies such as Shahpur, Agiaon and Muzaffarpur. Rakesh Ojha will contest from Shahpur, where Munni Devi had run in the previous assembly elections. Mahesh Paswan is the new candidate from Agiaon, replacing 2020 BJP candidate Shivesh Kumar. In Muzaffarpur, the party has nominated Ranjan Kumar, following Suresh Sharma’s loss in the last election.

From Gopalganj, BJP is fielding Subhash Singh, cutting Kusum Devi’s ticket. Kusum Devi had won a by-election after the death of her husband, Subhash Singh, who had previously won the seat on a BJP ticket in 2020.

Vinay Kumar Singh, a former MLA from Sonpur and relative of strongman leader Prabhunath Singh, has been renominated by the party. Meanwhile, BJP has given a ticket to Kedarnath Singh, brother of Prabhnuath Singh, from Baniyapur. Kedarnath had earlier been associated with the RJD.

Also read
Published at : 15 Oct 2025 07:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Elections NDA PM Modi BJP Candidate List NDA गठबंधन
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Election 2025: BJP Second Candidate List Released, Maithili Thakur, Anand Mishra Among 12 Names
Bihar Election 2025: BJP Second Candidate List Released, Singer Maithili Thakur, IPS Anand Mishra Among 12 Names
Election 2025
‘JDU No Longer With Nitish Kumar’: Tejashwi Yadav Says Party Now Run By 3 Leaders ‘Sold To BJP’
‘JDU No Longer With Nitish Kumar’: Tejashwi Yadav Says Party Now Run By 3 Leaders ‘Sold To BJP’
Cities
Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With These 4 Rules
SC Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With 4 Rules
Cities
‘Disrupt Peace, Face Jail’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Stern Warning To Rioters Ahead Of Diwali
‘Disrupt Peace, Face Jail’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Stern Warning To Rioters Ahead Of Diwali
Advertisement

Videos

JDU announces 57 candidates; LJP says no seat-sharing dispute as Upendra Kushwaha meets Amit Shah
JDU Announces Candidates for Rajgir and Other Key Seats; LJP Yet to Release Official List Ahead of Bihar Elections
JDU Finalizes Candidates for Key Bihar Seats, Leaving NDA Allies, Including Chirag Paswan, in Speculation
Upendra Kushwaha Meets Amit Shah in Delhi as NDA Explores Seat Adjustment Formula
Congress Welcomes Upset Upendra Kushwaha As He Meets Amit Shah In Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Battle For Bengal's Soul: 2026 Election Could Redefine India's Political Map
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget