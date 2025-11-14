Bihar Full Winners List: NDA Dominates Early Results In Bihar, Congress Bites Dust

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections saw three major contestants vying for power, the incumbent Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) as part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP); the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) under Tejashwi Yadav leading the Mahagathbandhan (MGB); and a third-front challenge from the newly formed Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), spearheaded by strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor. Each of these formations fielded candidates from multiple constituencies across Bihar, with the NDA aiming for continuity under Kumar, the Mahagathbandhan pushing for change with Yadav, and JSP looking for a breakthrough.

Counting of votes on 14 November followed polling in two phases on 6 and 11 November across all 243 assembly seats. Early trends showed the NDA surging ahead, with reports indicating the alliance leading in more than 200 constituencies. The Mahagathbandhan, meanwhile, trailed significantly, and the Jan Suraaj Party was struggling to make its mark in the initial tallies. The lead of the NDA also reinforced the narrative of Nitish Kumar’s staying power, even as Tejashwi Yadav fought a tight battle in his home turf of Raghopur.

As the counting proceeds, the focus remains on whether the NDA can translate its early lead into a comfortable majority, who emerges as the single largest party within the alliance, and how the opposition alliances fare in key contested seats. For voters and political analysts alike, the result will not just decide the next government in Bihar but also signal shifting political tides across India’s heartland.

Constituency Name Party Mokama Anant Singh JD(U) Kalyanpur Maheshwar Hazari JD(U) Alauli Ram Chandra Sada JD(U) Harnaut Hari Narayan Singh JD(U) Masaurhi Arun Manjhi JD(U) Belaganj Manorma Devi JD(U)

(This is a developing story. Please keep refreshing for more updates).