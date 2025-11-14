Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeElection 2025Bihar Full Winners List: NDA Dominates Early Results In Bihar, Congress Bites Dust

Bihar Full Winners List: NDA Dominates Early Results In Bihar, Congress Bites Dust

The lead of the NDA also reinforced the narrative of Nitish Kumar’s staying power, even as Tejashwi Yadav fought a tight battle in his home turf of Raghopur.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 04:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections saw three major contestants vying for power, the incumbent Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) as part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP); the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) under Tejashwi Yadav leading the Mahagathbandhan (MGB); and a third-front challenge from the newly formed Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), spearheaded by strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor. Each of these formations fielded candidates from multiple constituencies across Bihar, with the NDA aiming for continuity under Kumar, the Mahagathbandhan pushing for change with Yadav, and JSP looking for a breakthrough.

Counting of votes on 14 November followed polling in two phases on 6 and 11 November across all 243 assembly seats. Early trends showed the NDA surging ahead, with reports indicating the alliance leading in more than 200 constituencies. The Mahagathbandhan, meanwhile, trailed significantly, and the Jan Suraaj Party was struggling to make its mark in the initial tallies. The lead of the NDA also reinforced the narrative of Nitish Kumar’s staying power, even as Tejashwi Yadav fought a tight battle in his home turf of Raghopur.

As the counting proceeds, the focus remains on whether the NDA can translate its early lead into a comfortable majority, who emerges as the single largest party within the alliance, and how the opposition alliances fare in key contested seats. For voters and political analysts alike, the result will not just decide the next government in Bihar but also signal shifting political tides across India’s heartland.

Constituency Name  Party
Mokama  Anant Singh  JD(U) 
Kalyanpur Maheshwar Hazari JD(U)
Alauli Ram Chandra Sada JD(U)
Harnaut  Hari Narayan Singh JD(U)
Masaurhi  Arun Manjhi JD(U)
Belaganj Manorma Devi JD(U)

(This is a developing story. Please keep refreshing for more updates).

Also read
Published at : 14 Nov 2025 04:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahagathbandhan Bihar Elections NDA JDU NDA गठबंधन
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Election 2025
AAP's Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll, Massive Celebrations Across Punjab
AAP's Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll, Massive Celebrations Across Punjab
Business
Markets Rebound After NDA’s Bihar Lead, Sensex Ends Over 84,660, Nifty Tests 26,000
Markets Rebound After NDA’s Bihar Lead, Sensex Ends Over 84,660, Nifty Tests 26,000
Entertainment
Veteran Actress Kamini Kaushal Passes Away At 98
Veteran Actress Kamini Kaushal Passes Away At 98
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Surges Ahead As Early Trends Indicate Strong Mandate For Stability
Breaking: NDA Celebrates Strong Lead in Bihar; JDU Workers Revel in Nitish Kumar Victory
Breaking: NDA Gains Strength as Leaders Cite Trust in Modi–Nitish and Fear of ‘Jungle Raj’
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Set for Big Majority as JDU Chief Credits Nitish-Modi Governance
Breaking: NDA Secures Clear Majority as BJP Chief Credits Modi-Nitish Leadership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Pakistan, Bangladesh Bond From Arabian Sea To Bay of Bengal
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget