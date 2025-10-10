As the Bihar Assembly elections approach, seat-sharing discussions within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are entering their final stages. BJP MP and Union Minister Nityanand Rai recently visited the residence of LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan, signaling ongoing deliberations on seat allocation, candidate selection, and campaign strategies.

Chirag Paswan expressed confidence about the talks, stating, “The discussions are moving in a positive direction and are now in their final stages. We aim to deliberate thoroughly on every detail—be it seats, candidates, or campaign strategies.” He dismissed speculation of internal discord within the NDA, emphasizing, "The news circulating about me based on sources is completely false and baseless. I am not upset with anyone. Seat-sharing issues in the NDA will be finalised soon."

#WATCH | Delhi | On seat-sharing talks for Bihar elections with BJP, LJP(R) President Chirag Paswan says, " The talks are going in a positive manner and are in their end stage now. We want to hold discussions on all minute issues, seats, candidates, and campaigning..." https://t.co/2c8wy3pHpr pic.twitter.com/Zyxwer7U4k — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2025

