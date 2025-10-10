Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Bihar Elections: NDA Seat-Sharing Talks Near Conclusion, Chirag Paswan Confirms Positive Talks With BJP

BJP MP and Union Minister Nityanand Rai recently visited the residence of LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan, signaling ongoing deliberations on seat allocation, candidate selection, and campaign strategies.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 12:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As the Bihar Assembly elections approach, seat-sharing discussions within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are entering their final stages. BJP MP and Union Minister Nityanand Rai recently visited the residence of LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan, signaling ongoing deliberations on seat allocation, candidate selection, and campaign strategies.

Chirag Paswan expressed confidence about the talks, stating, “The discussions are moving in a positive direction and are now in their final stages. We aim to deliberate thoroughly on every detail—be it seats, candidates, or campaign strategies.” He dismissed speculation of internal discord within the NDA, emphasizing, "The news circulating about me based on sources is completely false and baseless. I am not upset with anyone. Seat-sharing issues in the NDA will be finalised soon."

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 12:23 PM (IST)
Bihar Elections Chirag Paswan BIHAR
