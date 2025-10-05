Bihar Election: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Confirms Polls To Be Held Before This Date

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, Gyanesh Kumar, confirmed on Sunday that the Bihar Assembly elections will take place before November 22, 2025, when the current legislative term concludes. Bihar has a total of 243 assembly constituencies, including two reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and 38 for Scheduled Castes (SCs).

Speaking at a press conference in Patna, Kumar outlined key details of the upcoming polls. “Bihar has 243 assembly constituencies - 2 for STs and 38 for SCs. The term of the Bihar Legislative Assembly ends on November 22, 2025, and elections will be held before that time… The Election Commission trained booth-level officers for the first time… SIR was launched on June 24, 2025, and completed by the deadline…” he said.

Kumar urged citizens to participate enthusiastically in the elections, likening the experience to the celebration of the Chhath festival. “We congratulate the voters of India. Thank you to everyone for the successful SIR process. I appeal to all the voters of Bihar to celebrate this festival of democracy with the same enthusiasm as you celebrate Chhath. Everyone should vote and ensure their participation,” he added.

The CEC also lauded the efforts of Bihar’s booth-level officers in ensuring a clean voter list, highlighting their exemplary work. “Recently, the voter list cleansing work was carried out in Bihar, and the booth-level officers present before us not only carried out the work of cleansing the voter list in their booths, but 90,217 booth-level officers of Bihar performed a work that is exemplary across the country…Just as Vaishali in Bihar showed the world the path to democracy. Together, you will become a source of inspiration for the country in the work of cleansing the voter list,” Kumar said.

New Measures for Enhanced Voting Experience

The Election Commission has introduced several new measures to improve voter convenience and transparency. Notably, no polling station will now accommodate more than 1,200 voters. Booth-level officials will carry identification cards, while voters’ mobile phones can be deposited outside polling booths. Full webcasting will be conducted at every polling station.

The CEC also announced enhancements to ballot papers: “When the ballot paper is inserted into the EVM, the photo on it is black and white, making identification difficult, although the election symbol remains. The serial number should also be larger. Starting with the Bihar elections, the serial number font will be larger nationwide, and candidates’ photographs will be in colour,” he said.

Regarding vote-counting procedures, Kumar explained that mismatches between Form 17C and the EVM counting unit will now trigger careful review, and postal ballots will be counted before the final two rounds of EVM counting. Additionally, the Election Commission is gradually implementing ECI-NET, enabling citizens to access digital index cards with details of total voters and male-female participation within days after the election.

Bihar Election 2025

The electoral contest in Bihar is expected to primarily pit the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, against the Mahagathbandhan alliance, spearheaded by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Currently, the NDA holds 131 seats in the 243-member assembly — BJP 80, JD(U) 45, HAM(S) 4, and two Independents — while the Mahagathbandhan has 111 seats, comprising RJD 77, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) 2, and CPI 2. Political activity has intensified across the state, with parties ramping up campaigns and exchanging charges ahead of the high-stakes election.

The Election Commission officials were on a two-day review visit to Bihar to oversee preparations.