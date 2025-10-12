Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Bihar Election: NDA Adopts ‘1 MP, 6 MLAs’ Formula, Chirag Paswan Gains Big from JD(U) Concession — Inside Story

For the 2025 Bihar elections, NDA partners BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each. Smaller allies receive six seats per MP, benefiting Chirag Paswan. JD(U) and BJP reduced their shares to accommodate allies.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 10:37 PM (IST)
After weeks of speculation, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Union Minister and Bihar election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan announced the official formula on social media platform X, confirming that both BJP and JD(U) will contest on 101 seats each, marking a balanced contest within the coalition.

‘One MP, Six MLAs’ Formula Favors Smaller Allies

The NDA has adopted a new approach for its smaller partners, allotting six Assembly seats for every Lok Sabha MP they hold. Using this formula, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader and Union Minister Chirag Paswan, representing five MPs, has been allocated 29 seats. Meanwhile, Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) have each received six seats, proportional to their parliamentary strength.

This approach has been widely interpreted as JD(U)’s concession to accommodate its allies while maintaining NDA unity, giving Chirag Paswan and other smaller partners a significant advantage.

In a notable gesture, JD(U) has reduced its contesting seats from 115 in 2020 to 101 in 2025, a 14-seat reduction intended to strengthen coalition cohesion. The party had previously won 43 seats in the last Assembly elections. Party insiders describe this step as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s commitment to alliance solidarity and strategic goodwill.

BJP Plays the ‘Twin Brother’

The BJP, too, has downsized its seat count from 110 in 2020 to 101, leaving nine seats for allies. Analysts say this reflects the party’s focus on coalition harmony and electoral coordination.

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi explained the evolving dynamics: “Now, the BJP and JD(U) are like twin brothers. The party is completely satisfied and today no one has any complaints.”

Nitish Kumar Remains in the Driver’s Seat

Tyagi emphasised that Nitish Kumar will remain the NDA’s chief ministerial face, irrespective of the seat distribution. “Whether JD(U) has more seats or fewer, Nitish Kumar will be in the driver’s seat,” he said.

He also reaffirmed the alliance’s shared political roots: “Paswan, Manjhi, and Kushwaha ji are all part of our family. Our DNA is the same because all of us once emerged from the Janata Dal.”

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 10:35 PM (IST)
Upendra Kushwaha Chirag Paswan Bihar Election NDA JDU BJP Jitan Ram Manjhi Bihar Election 2025
