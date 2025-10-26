The Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation on Sunday described Bihar’s liquor prohibition law as “farcical”, pledging a comprehensive review if the opposition INDIA bloc forms the next government in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said, “The time has come to free the state from the BJP–JD(U) government that has been in power for the past two decades.” According to news agency PTI, he added that the INDIA bloc would “build Bihar on a strong foundation of justice, equality and democracy, so that the benefits of development reach the deprived communities.”

Bhattacharya said that the liquor ban enforced since April 2016 under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s government would be subjected to a “critical review” if the opposition coalition assumes office.

The prohibition policy has long been criticised for its alleged misuse and poor implementation, inviting growing opposition pressure on the ruling alliance over its handling of the liquor ban.

INDIA Bloc to Scrap Waqf (Amendment) Act, Says CPI(ML)

Releasing the party’s manifesto, ‘Parivartan Sankalp Patra’ (Charter of Commitments), Bhattacharya asserted that the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act would not be implemented in Bihar under an INDIA bloc government.

“We will ensure that the Waqf (Amendment) Act is not implemented in Bihar. We will ensure the same with regard to all other laws brought in the recent past which seem to be an affront to the federal structure guaranteed under the Constitution,” he said.

The CPI(ML) stance echoes that of Tejashwi Yadav, the INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate, who declared earlier that the Waqf (Amendment) Act would be “thrown into the dustbin” if the Grand Alliance is voted to power.

Focus on Minority Rights and Farmers’ Welfare

Unveiling key promises, Bhattacharya said the party’s resolution document prioritises protection of minority rights, safeguarding of Waqf properties, and implementation of the Sachar Committee recommendations. It also pledges prompt action on communal violence and hate speech.

“Every landless and homeless family will get five decimals of land in rural areas and three decimals in urban areas and a pucca house each… this is in our charter of commitment to the people,” he stated.

The CPI(ML) manifesto further promises government procurement of all crops, fair prices for farmers and rural labourers, free electricity for agricultural use, irrigation for every farm, and modernisation of canal systems. “We will ensure government procurement of all crops and guarantee fair prices for farmers and rural labourers,” Bhattacharya said.