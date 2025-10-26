CPI(ML) Liberation Promises ‘Land Justice’, 65% Quota For Marginalised In Bihar

Bhojpur, Oct 26 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation on Sunday released its Sankalp Patra for Bihar assembly polls, promising justice for the landless, redistribution of around 21 lakh acres of land, loan waiver for farmers and rural labourers, and 65 per cent reservation for disadvantaged communities, among others.

The document was released after a Sankalp Yatra, carried out in Bhojpur to mark the 15th death anniversary of its Dalit leader Ram Naresh Ram, popularly known as Parasji.

To ensure justice for the landless, the CPI(ML) manifesto promised to every landless and homeless family five decimals of land in rural areas and three decimals of land in urban areas and a pucca house. One decimal of land is equal to 435.6 square feet.

The party also promised redistribution of around 21 lakh acres of land by implementing recommendations of the Bandyopadhyay Commission. The 2006 Bihar state commission headed by D Bandyopadhyay had recommended comprehensive land reforms in the state.

It also promised prohibition on displacement of any poor person without rehabilitation.

For farmers and sharecroppers, CPI(ML) promised government procurement of all crops and guarantee of fair prices, loan waiver for farmers and rural labourers, free electricity for agriculture, water to every farm and modernisation of canals, identity cards, guarantee of rights and ban on eviction of sharecroppers, and restoration of Agricultural Produce Market Committee Act, among other things.

The Left party also reiterated the Mahagathbandhan's promise of 65 per cent reservation to disadvantaged communities and including it in the Ninth Schedule; guarantee of basic needs such as electricity, ration and pension; and strict action in incidents of violence against Dalits and the poor, police excesses and corruption.

Its other promises included an old-age pension of Rs 1,500, waiver of all loans up to Rs 2 lakh, regular salary and government status to all cooks and ASHA, Anganwadi, Mamta, Jeevika and sanitation workers. It also promised 200 days of work under MGNREGA, Rs 600 daily wage and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

The CPI(ML) also promised a directorate and state-wise assistance centres for the safety of migrant labourers.

For the youth, the party promised immediate filling of all vacant posts, Rs 3,000 monthly allowance to the unemployed, uniform education system and control of private education.

It also promised stricter laws on paper leaks and increase in scholarship amount, women's college in every block and free education for girl students.

For women, the party promised an honorarium of Rs 2,500, along with strict prohibition of violence, harassment and honour crimes; compliance with Vishakha guidelines at workplaces; women's hostels, and controlling microfinance exploitation and debt relief for poor women.

Protection of minority rights, safeguarding of Waqf properties, implementation of Sachar Committee recommendations and prompt action on communal violence and hate speech are among the promises for minorities.

The party also vowed to fill vacancies in health services, free treatment, testing and medicines, among other things.

"We will not allow implementation of any law in Bihar that is against the Constitution or the federal structure. This resolution letter is a document guaranteeing the creation of Bihar based on justice, equality and democracy," the document said.

The CPI(ML) will contest from 20 seats in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

It is part of the Mahagathbandhan -- or Grand Alliance -- which includes the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Vikassheel Insaan Party, the Communist Party of India, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)