Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Thursday announced the outfit’s first list of candidates for the upcoming elections, asserting that people from all social backgrounds have been given representation. This comes as chaos ensued in the party's Patna office as disgruntled leaders opposed the selection of candidates in the first list.

Jan Suraaj leader Pushpa Singh told news agency ANI, "Leaving all parties, we trusted Prashant Kishor of Jan Suraaj. Ever since his padyatra started, we have been with him... I did not get the ticket. It used to be said earlier that the one who worked the hardest would get the ticket. The one whose name has been announced hasn't even come to the Mashrak village properly. Justice has not been done."

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: In protest against the candidate list of Jan Suraaj Party, Jan Suraaj leader Pushpa Singh says, "Leaving all parties, we trusted Prashant Kishor of Jan Suraaj. Ever since his padyatra started, we have been with him... I did not get the ticket. It used to be… pic.twitter.com/K2uJ6080fA — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2025

As the party witnessed protests following the first list announcement, Prashant Kishor said the selection reflected both “colour and character”, adding that those who did not get tickets were also valued members of the Jan Suraaj family. “All those who are part of the Jan Suraaj family but have not been given tickets are naturally disappointed. However, everyone knows that Jan Suraaj does not believe in the dominance of muscle or money power,” he remarked.

Kishor reiterated that the party had promised to pick candidates on merit rather than caste, religion, or financial influence. “We had promised the people that we would choose good and capable individuals from society. Those who have the potential to reform Bihar have been given the opportunity to contest without any pressure of caste, religion, money, or family background,” he said.

#WATCH Patna: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor says, "For change in Bihar, to create a better system, the effort that Jan Suraaj has started is now in its final and decisive phase. We had promised the people of Bihar that those who will work to improve Bihar will be given the… pic.twitter.com/emncbiLucV — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2025

The Jan Suraaj founder further noted that the distribution of tickets was proportionate to the population of different social groups. He pointed out that the list included individuals rarely seen contesting elections. Giving examples, he said, “Thousands of children in Bihar know KC Sinha, who is contesting from Kumhrar. From Darbhanga, RK Mishra, a renowned former IPS officer, will be contesting. CP Thakur’s granddaughter will also be seen contesting from Morwa.”

‘Tickets for those who strengthened Jan Suraaj’: Prashant Kishor

Explaining the criteria behind the selection, Kishor said that only those who had contributed to the growth of the movement were given tickets. “In Matihani, former IGIMS doctor Arun Kumar, known for his integrity and work ethic, is contesting. Matihani is a seat where people usually believe only those with a criminal background can contest,” he said.

He added, “The list includes people who joined Jan Suraaj after seeing our effort and stood shoulder to shoulder to strengthen it. Most importantly, tickets were given to those who, in the last two-and-a-half years, have worked the hardest to advance the Jan Suraaj movement.”